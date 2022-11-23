InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Design for Vertical Blinds (PND 5022)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new design for vertical blinds to provide a more decorative, neat, and professional look," said an inventor, from Williamstown, N.J., "so I invented SPIRAL VERTICAL BLINDS. My eye-catching design could enliven and decorate the windows in any space."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique design for vertical blinds. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional window treatments. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to install and use, making it ideal for apartment units, households, hotels and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in multiple design variations including different colors, patterns, textures and functionality. A prototype is also available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PND-5022, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

