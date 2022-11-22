OneTrust Joins ECI's High-Quality Partner Program

Assessment helps companies strengthen their ethics and compliance programs



ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, is partnering with the Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI), the global non-profit organization that empowers organizations to build and sustain cultures of integrity. The partnership enables OneTrust to offer its customers the ECI High-Quality Ethics & Compliance Program (HQP) Assessment tool, which helps organizations evaluate their ethics and compliance programs and determine their level of maturity.

ECI has led the effort for organizations to identify and adopt high-quality ethics and compliance programs for many years. Research shows that organizations that have implemented higher-quality ethics and compliance programs can significantly boost organizational integrity, which in turn has been shown to elevate business performance. The ECI HQP Assessment is designed to help companies better understand the strengths and weaknesses within their ethics and compliance programs.

OneTrust customers and prospects who complete the HQP Assessment will gain insight to the maturity of their ethics and compliance program. The Assessment allows organizations to measure their programs against the five core principles and underlying objectives of the HQP Framework and benchmark against similar organizations. This enables organizations to gain a deeper understanding of their program, address program gaps, develop action plans, and enhance resources to increase program effectiveness and meet rising expectations.

"Effective ethics and compliance programs help drive business integrity, mitigate fraud and corruption, and protect reputations and brands," said Jisha Dymond, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at OneTrust. "This in turn builds trust with employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders. We're thrilled to offer our customers ECI's industry-recognized HQP Assessment tool, which takes meaningful metrics and a data-driven approach to understanding and improving program maturity. By going beyond a basic ethics and compliance program, organizations can foster ethical cultures founded in trust."

"We're delighted to have OneTrust join the High-Quality Partner Program," said Pat Harned, CEO of ECI. "We share a common vision of helping global organizations optimize the effectiveness of their ethics and compliance programs. Expanding our assessment to include OneTrust's growing worldwide customer base is a major milestone."

The OneTrust Ethics and Compliance Cloud brings together ethics program management, speak-up culture assurance, and third-party due diligence to unify people, processes, and technology across ethics, compliance, HR, and legal teams. To help organizations foster safe and ethical cultures where employees feel empowered to speak up, share their perspectives, and raise concerns without fear of retaliation, OneTrust enables leaders to maximize insights into the health of a company's culture, so leaders can act decisively upon areas of risk.

As society redefines risk and opportunity, OneTrust empowers tomorrow's leaders to succeed through trust and impact with the Trust Intelligence Platform. The market-defining Trust Intelligence Platform from OneTrust connects privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG teams, data, and processes, so all companies can collaborate seamlessly and put trust at the center of their operations and culture by unlocking their value and potential to thrive by doing what's good for people and the planet.

