MORE THAN 2000 MUSEUMS ACROSS THE GLOBE WILL PARTICIPATE IN MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY - NOVEMBER 27TH, 2022

Holiday shopping online or in-person at your local museums & cultural institutions offers unique gift giving that supports artisans and mission-driven organizations

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Museum Store Sunday will commence with the current count at 2,033 museum stores and cultural institutions across the globe participating in this annual event. This highly anticipated celebration in the museum store community, offers a chance for your local and regional museum stores to highlight a wide array of creative gifts and curated products available to online and in-person shoppers. Many stores will offer discounts, special events, both in-store and virtual, gifts with purchase and more on Museum Store Sunday.

Happy museum shopper at de Young and Legion of Honor Museum (PRNewswire)

"AAM is proud to continue to support Museum Store Sunday," said Laura Lott, President, and CEO of the American Alliance

"AAM is proud to continue to support Museum Store Sunday," said Laura Lott, President, and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums. "This unique day gives people around the world the opportunity to shop at their local museum store or virtually around the world; bringing a little piece of a museum's mission home while supporting the vital work museums do year-round."

Consumers can easily find participating museum stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store, and those with online stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/online-store-locator .

Shopper's holiday gift purchases support their local communities, and play a major role in helping arts, cultural and nonprofit attractions educate and thrive.

Founded by the Museum Store Association (MSA) in 2017, this signature event advocates for mission-based businesses and nonprofit organizations to stimulate visitors to support museums and other cultural nonprofits. MSA has grown to include museums representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 25 countries, and five continents. Museum Store Sunday, occurring annually the Sunday after Thanksgiving, invites the public to contribute much needed, critical support to these valued institutions by shopping at museum stores during the holiday season.

Customers can also shop their favorite museums around the country online for greater convenience and selection. Since the pandemic, over 68% of cultural institutions now have online stores (Source: MSA 2022 Retail Industry Report), which enables shopping at cultural institutions around the globe from the comfort of your home.

While there is only one Museum Store Sunday every year, consumers are encouraged to shop at and support museum stores throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its stores, and the success of professionals engaged in it. www.museumstoreassociation.org.

