Accolite Digital Announces Acquisition of TeamTek Consulting to Accelerate Growth in EMEA & APAC

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite Digital, a leader in cloud and digital product engineering services, announced today that it has acquired TeamTek Consulting, a UK headquartered leader in digital services for the Banking and Financial Services sector. TeamTek will continue to serve as a strategic partner to enterprises focused on their Capital Markets digital transformation initiatives.

Co-Founded in 2020 by Christine Al Khalil, Johann Doassans, and Rizvan Katchera, TeamTek has deep expertise in Capital Markets focused digital services for investment banks, clearinghouses, and asset managers. Its services span digital strategy and technology advisory, capital markets enterprise platform integration (Murex, Orchestrade, Calypso), DevOps and DataOps solutions. Its end-to-end value proposition and strategic partnerships provide a holistic approach to solving clients' complex challenges while assisting them on their digital transformation journey.

"We are excited to partner with TeamTek and welcome their team of technology experts to Accolite. Together, we will sharpen our offerings in Capital Markets as we aspire to be the global leader in digital transformation services," said Leela Kaza, Founder and CEO of Accolite. "TeamTek's deep domain expertise and proven track record delivering to large Banking and Financial Services clients will further deepen our presence in the EMEA & APAC regions."

"Our identities are aligned. We share with Accolite similar values, drive for excellence, and singular focus on delivering superior customer success. Accolite is a great fit and will reinforce our role as the go-to trusted partner by extending our offerings across cloud and digital engineering services," echoed TeamTek's management team.

Technology Holdings was the exclusive financial advisor to TeamTek on the transaction.

Accolite Digital is a leading digital transformation services provider that delivers design-led digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients. Accolite provides these services to the banking and financial services, insurance, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries. Accolite has 3,000 professionals globally and presence across United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit accolite.com .

TeamTek is a London headquartered digital and technology services company providing digital strategy and technology advisory, enterprise platform integration, DevOps and Data Ops services to banking and financial services clients across Europe. For more information, please visit teamtek-consulting.com

