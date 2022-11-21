HEALTHCARE LEADERS GROUP ANNOUNCES SOPHIE TURRELL AS NEW CEO

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Leaders Group has appointed Sophie Turrell as CEO replacing Roni Amiel. Turrell's appointment is effective immediately.

Turrell will oversee the day-to-day activities of HLG. "HLG's mission is to revolutionize technology for healthcare and to deliver on that vision we must build an environment in which we focus on breeding excellence. We are completely focused on building the technology solutions and services healthcare professionals need to get back in front of their patients," Turrell said.

Turrell has a deep background in business development with Walmart eCommerce, Uber Eats, and Palantir Technologies. She received her undergraduate degree from Yale University and her MBA from Stanford University.

About HLG

Healthcare Leaders Group revolutionizes technology for your healthcare. We design and deliver solutions so you can put patients before business. Everything we do is geared toward better experiences and outcomes. By listening to our clients and anticipating their needs, HLG will shape the healthcare landscape.

To learn more about HLG, visit HealthcareLeadersGroup.com.

For all press inquiries, please email: andrea.poteet@eyecareleaders.com

