Deep Water Point to Acquire Wolf Den Associates

Market leaders to deliver full lifecycle growth support to the federal market

ANNAPOLIS, Md. and MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Water Point, a federal management consulting and advisory firm, and its investment partner, Renovus Capital Partners, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wolf Den Associates, a leading consulting firm specializing in full lifecycle growth. The acquisition brings together two of the most-recognized consulting brands in the federal market, bringing to bear a unique breadth and depth of expertise for customers.

Deep Water Point acquires Wolf Den Associates to deliver full lifecycle growth support to government contractors.

Deep Water Point's expert network provides clients with unparalleled insights into market opportunities and go-to-market strategies. Wolf Den delivers practitioner-led capture and proposal, strategy, management consulting and transaction advisory support.

"Federal contracting remains a competitive and complex undertaking," said Howard Seeger, founder and CEO of Deep Water Point. "By combining the immense expertise of the Deep Water Point and Wolf Den teams, we will bring unmatched experience to clients and seamlessly support their accelerated growth in the federal market."

"Deep Water Point and Wolf Den share a commitment to serving the GovCon market with integrity, trust and collaboration," said Kimberly Pack, CEO of Wolf Den. "Our founders, Barry Landew and Kevin Robbins and I are thrilled to be joining with Deep Water Point and are excited that, together, we will provide a single resource for clients' full spectrum federal market growth objectives."

About Deep Water Point

Deep Water Point is a strategic advisory firm that helps businesses accelerate their growth while advancing the mission of government. With 300+ former senior government and industry executives who have operational experience and a proven track record of success, the company's expertise covers the federal civilian, DOD, intelligence community and health/life sciences markets. Service offerings span opportunity identification through capture, implementation and operations – providing the complete lifecycle to address customers' most complex challenges. https://www.deepwaterpoint.com

About Wolf Den Associates

Wolf Den Associates is a leading strategy and management consulting firm focused on the federal market, with over 400 customers spanning the federal ecosystem. Practice areas include Strategy and Management Consulting, Transaction Advisory and Capture and Proposal. Dedicated to maintaining the highest ethical standards and a "best idea wins" meritocracy anchored in a client-first ethos, Wolf Den tackles the toughest challenges in government contracting from an independent, unbiased practitioner's perspective. https://wolfdenassociates.com

About Renovus Capital Partners Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is an investment firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, based in the Philadelphia area, manages over $1 billion across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, B2B healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com.

On behalf of Deep Water Point:

Press Contact:

Joyce Bosc

301-717-9529

jbosc@boscobel.com

View original content:

SOURCE Deep Water Point