Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's Akmal Nasimov Named to CPA Practice Advisor's "20 Under 40 Top Influencers"

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that Akmal Nasimov, senior product lead with Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's product team, has been named to CPA Practice Advisor's "20 Under 40 Top Influencers" list. The recognition honors those who are leading the way in developing the constantly evolving technology and firm processes that allow practitioners to be more productive, efficient, and profitable, as they build practices that will endure and thrive. The full list of honorees is available at http://onb-tax.com/ooLR50LJJ8f.

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Tax & Accounting) (PRNewswire)

Akmal leads a comprehensive integration strategy across Bloomberg Tax products, bringing more than 10 years of experience creating best-in-class data integration solutions for both enterprise and startup companies in multiple industries. In his four years with Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, he has prioritized bringing simple-to-use, effective solutions to the most complex customer problems, including Workflow Automation and Reconciliation features for Fixed Assets.

"Akmal's work helps empower corporate tax department executives to seamlessly automate a variety of complex manual tax workflows so they could unlock more time to focus on strategic initiatives," said Evan Croen, Senior Vice President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "This work is a significant contribution to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's success, and Akmal's recognition by CPA Practice Advisor is well-deserved."

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting