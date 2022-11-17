THORNE HEALTHTECH'S ONEDRAW DEVICE USED IN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE'S CANCER MOONSHOT 2.0 PROJECT, PROMETHEUS, AS PART OF PRESIDENT BIDEN INITIATIVE

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, announced today that its OneDraw™ Blood Collection Device is being used in President Biden's Cancer Moonshot Initiative through the Department of Defense's (DoD) Project for Military Exposures and Toxin History Evaluation in US service members (PROMETHEUS).

PROMETHEUS will use thousands of OneDraw devices in conjunction with multi-omics technologies to monitor health in servicemen and servicewomen to develop preventative and early-detection approaches for cancer, involving multi-omics data from blood collected using the OneDraw device.

"Our OneDraw device continues to provide incredible momentum toward an important White House initiative that is helping take steps toward a renewed focus on preventative health and early disease detection," said Jerome Scelza, Co-CEO of Drawbridge Health, which is majority owned by Thorne HealthTech. "OneDraw provides a nearly pain-free blood draw for the servicemen and servicewomen who are a part of this project, and we are proud to have such a significant role in testing with our partners at the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense."

"As health and wellness continues to evolve and demands for reliable and convenient testing grow, our OneDraw device showcases that next-gen multi-omics testing can be performed on patient-friendly platforms," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "At Thorne HealthTech, we believe in the power of scientific wellness and taking a preventative approach to health and wellness, which is exactly what President Biden's Cancer Moonshot Project is doing with our OneDraw device."

"The health and wellness of our service members and their families is something we take very seriously at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences," said Warren Casey, Special Advisor to the Scientific Director, Division of the National Toxicology Program at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. "Using the OneDraw device as part of the Cancer Moonshot 2.0 Project enables us to ask and answer necessary questions important to understanding the possible connection between exposure to toxic substances and developing cancer many years later. This research is critical to developing new tools for the early detection – and possible prevention – of cancer."

Arising out of President Biden's White House Cancer Moonshot 2.0 initiative in 2022, PROMETHEUS is a project of the Department of Defense's Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Murtha Cancer Center Research Program (MCCRP). PROMETHEUS is a multi-federal and public-private partnership collaboration to study these important questions of potential environmental and toxin exposures with a focus on future prevention and mechanisms of disease development that may enable early detection or enhanced precision treatments of cancers arising in such circumstances.

OneDraw is already approved by the FDA as a Class II medical device, and it has a European Conformity mark for supervised use by health-care professionals to collect blood samples to measure HbA1c for monitoring the long-term control of blood sugar (glucose) in diabetic individuals. It was also recently certified in Japan as a medical device, having been cleared by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

