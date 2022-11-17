Target Unveils Biggest Black Friday Week Sale Ever

Target guests will enjoy Black Friday week deals Nov. 20-26 online and in stores with up to 50% off new and trending items for gifting and gathering, along with everyday essentials and more

The retailer will debut new deals Thanksgiving Day through Saturday

The savings continue Nov. 27-28 with a two-day Cyber event featuring deals on hundreds of thousands more items exclusively on Target.com and the Target app

Guests can use Target's easy fulfillment options — including Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt — to get their Black Friday purchases that same day, no membership required. The retailer also offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more or when using Target RedCard.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20-26, online and in stores, to help guests prepare for the holidays. The top deals include some of the retailer's best planned prices of the season — up to 50% off electronics, toys and video games, kitchen appliances, new and trending gifts, everyday essentials and more. The savings will continue Nov. 27-28 with a two-day Cyber event featuring hundreds of thousands more deals exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.

"We know our guests are looking forward to Black Friday for big savings across all of their holiday needs, and we're planning to deliver for them with our biggest Black Friday sale ever," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "With more than one million items on sale, we're offering our guests incredible value on the season's must-have items, from exclusives like heyday and FAO Schwarz, to national brands like LEGO and Apple and only-at-Target items across apparel, home and food and beverage. And best of all, when guests shop Black Friday deals at Target, they can get their items that same day using Drive Up, Order Pickup or Same-Day Delivery with Shipt — all with no membership required."

First Look at Target's Black Friday Week Deals

Target's Black Friday week deals run Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 20-26, online and in stores, with new deals debuting Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. Guests can expect savings up to 50% off new, seasonally relevant and on-trend products for gifting and gathering, food and beverage, beauty, everyday essentials and more.

Top deals for Nov. 20-26 include:

Top deals for Nov. 24-26 include:

Easier than ever to shop and save

Target makes it easy for guests to get their holiday deals the same day with free Drive Up and Order Pickup, no minimum purchase needed, and with Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, no membership required. In addition, guests can unlock free shipping with orders of $35 or more or when using Target RedCard. RedCard holders also save 5% on all purchases. For even more savings, guests can find special Deals of the Day, and as always, they can access rewards with Target's free-to-join loyalty program, Target Circle.

For added confidence, purchases are backed by Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee and free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

As previously announced, all Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and guests can shop Target.com anytime. For more on the latest deals and store hours, visit Target.com and the Target app. For additional details on Target's plans for the holiday season, visit the holiday press hub on A Bullseye View.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews .

