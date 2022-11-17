SoulBeing Teams Up with Walgreens Find Care to Offer Health and Wellness Support

Communities need access to integrated wellness care to manage mental, physical, and emotional health as well as chronic condition needs

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoulBeing today announced that its complementary and alternative services platform is now available through Walgreens Find Care®. The platform offers on-demand access to a network of health and wellness services from traditional and alternative healthcare providers to help patients manage their total wellbeing, both in person and virtually.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one out of every five people (51.5 million) in the United States lived with a mental illness.[i] At the height of the pandemic, 40% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, compared with 11% pre-COVID. This percentage dipped to 33% in June 2022, still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

"The pandemic drew attention to a growing mental health crisis in this country, and the need for comprehensive, evidence-based therapies that provide positive outcomes," said Colleen Kavanagh, SoulBeing CEO. "We believe that making it easier to access providers who address these needs is the first line of defense. By plugging our offerings into Walgreens Find Care, we provide our communities with critical health care options they didn't have before."

Many health and wellness challenges can be avoided or managed with integrated wellness approaches. SoulBeing helps clients build a complete healthcare program by providing access to complementary and alternative services to be used in conjunction with conventional medicine. Through the Walgreens Find Care online marketplace, patients may connect with SoulBeing's large and growing network of local and national providers spanning more than 40 therapies.

SoulBeing's services include payment, scheduling, virtual telehealth appointments, and personalized guidance for individual health needs. Many specialties are covered by health insurance, including physical therapy, chiropractic care, and mental and behavioral health services. Most other specialties can be funded through HSA or HRA accounts. To find our more, visit Find Care | SoulBeing| Walgreens.

About SoulBeing

SoulBeing is reimagining a healthcare infrastructure that incorporates every facet of health and wellness into one intuitive experience. SoulBeing is a vetted health and wellness network of complementary and alternative service providers. Our provider care navigation platform integrates with strategic care partners as well as employee benefits plans offering a digital marketplace of more than 40 specialties of evidence-based therapies (examples include: acupuncture, massage, fitness, dietary services, mental health counseling, and many more). SoulBeing facilitates care navigation, scheduling, virtual visits and payment through a HIPAA-compliant platform to assist individuals seeking wellness services, preventative healthcare, and with the management of chronic conditions. Our goal is to remove the barriers to achieving whole person health. For more information, please visit www.soulbeing.com.

