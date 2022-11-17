NICKELODEON AND MATTEL TELEVISION GREENLIGHT ORIGINAL ANIMATED SERIES MONSTER HIGH FOR A SECOND SEASON

Season 1 of Monster High is Airing Now on Nickelodeon

All-New 8-Episode Digital Series to Launch on the Official Monster High YouTube Channel Friday, Nov. 18

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Mattel Television announced today the renewal of the original animated series Monster High for a second season (20 episodes), following the children of famous monsters and creatures on even bigger comedy-packed adventures. Season one of Monster High premiered in the U.S. on Friday, Oct. 28 on Nickelodeon. The series also debuted in Canada and the UK and will launch later this month in Australia on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The series will roll out in additional international territories in 2023.

In Live +3, the most recent premiere of Monster High (11/4, 7P) delivered a strong 0.58 K2-11 rating, up double digits from the prior four weeks' timeslot and the prior week's launch. Across all telecasts to date on the Nick portfolio of nets (Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons and TeenNick), the Monster High series has reached 1 million Kids 2-11 and nearly 4 million total viewers.

"Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity," said Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation. "We can't wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around."

"Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique," said Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television. "We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content."

In addition to the linear series, an all-new digital original series (8 episodes), Monster High Mysteries, will debut on the official Monster High YouTube channel on Friday, Nov. 18. The series features everyone's favorite beasties as they attempt to crack the case of a stolen trophy. The 2D-animated YouTube series features the voice talent behind the linear series and offers fans even more of the beloved characters and world. The first four episodes will rollout weekly with the second batch debuting in 2023.

Monster High follows iconic teenage monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High. In its new season, Monster High will dive even deeper into character backgrounds and continue expanding on the theme of friendship.

The Monster High voice cast breathing live into the beloved characters includes: Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as Clawdeen Wolf; Courtney Lin as Draculaura; Iris Menas as Frankie Stein; Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon; Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile; Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue; Alexa Kahn as Torelei Stripe; Alexander Polinsky as Heath Burns; and Debra Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood. All of the leads featured in season one of Monster High will return for more spooktacular adventures in season two.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer of Monster High, with Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation. Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mattel Television, and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Creative, serve as executive producers for Mattel.

Following the success of Monster High The Movie, Nickelodeon and Mattel Television recently announced they have greenlit a sequel to the live-action movie musical, which debuted on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Oct 6. Based on the iconic Mattel franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures, the feature-length TV movie will begin production in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and will air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in 2023.

Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic selves, which is more relevant now than ever before. Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of fangtastic characters reflected in a new set of dolls, accessories, apparel, costumes and more inspired by the original ghouls for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.

