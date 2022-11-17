GRAMMY-NOMINATED INTERNATIONAL POP SENSATION KIM PETRAS JOINS THE ASCAP FAMILY

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has signed with ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. Her recent collaboration "Unholy," with Sam Smith was nominated on Tuesday for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The song rocketed to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200 charts, #1 worldwide on Spotify and Apple Music, #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart and has racked up more than 300 million global streams. Her latest release " If Jesus Was a Rockstar ," is available now.

Grammy-nominated international pop sensation Kim Petras has signed with ASCAP (photo credit: Jason Al-Taan). (PRNewsfoto/ASCAP) (PRNewswire)

Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically-acclaimed singles and projects, more than one billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide. With "Unholy," she and Smith became the first openly transgender solo artist and non-binary solo artist, respectively, to ascend to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the first such team to receive a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

"Kim Petras is a prolific songwriter and vivid storyteller who has mastered the art of pop hitmaking," said EVP, Membership and Chief Creative Officer John Titta. "Her music and trailblazing journey continue to captivate audiences around the world and she is an aspirational example of what is possible when you follow your own path. As her biggest fans, we are proud to welcome this pop icon-in-the-making to the ASCAP family."

"The ASCAP team have been incredible advocates for artists, so I'm really excited to join their inclusive community as a songwriter. They've been really supportive of me and I'm grateful I can continue my songwriting career with them," said Petras.

After years of triumphing as an entirely independent artist with her larger-than-life magnetism, Petras signed to Republic Records/Amigo Records in 2021 and began a brand new era with the release of "Coconuts," "Future Starts Now" and her sex-positive EP Slut Pop, which she followed with an epic Coachella debut. Petras also recently made her acting debut in HBO's hit show Los Espookys, streaming now on HBO Max.

The prolific songwriter burst onto the scene in 2017 with her break-out single "I Don't Want It At All" (a #1 hit on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart), and "Heart to Break" soon became her first Top 40 smash. Other career highlights include her 2019 project Clarity, featuring lead single "Icy;" her Halloween-themed project TURN OFF THE LIGHT, including standout tracks "There Will Be Blood" and "Close Your Eyes;" and her 2020 summer hit "Malibu." Petras's top collaborators include Charli XCX, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer and K/DA. Petras was also personally selected by Ariana Grande to appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.

