CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Revenue of $82.0 million; Expects Record Annual Revenue of around $320m for 2022

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022

Record quarterly revenue of $82.0 million ; a 16% increase year-over-year;

GAAP operating income of $20.6 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $23.2 million , representing an operating margin of 25.2% and 28.3% respectively;

GAAP net income of $20.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $23.3 million ; and

Strong operating cash flow of $25.3 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects fourth quarter revenue to be similar to those of the third quarter, translating into record annual revenue of around $320 million for 2022.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We had another record quarter and are providing positive guidance for the fourth quarter. In an increasingly complex environment, we are positioned to achieve a record year in 2022, supported by the company's diversified customers, geographies, and various secular trends."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $82.0 million, an increase of 16% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.9 million (48.6% of revenue), compared to a gross profit of $35.8 million (50.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (49.0% of revenue), compared to $36.0 million (50.9% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.6 million (25.2% of revenue), compared to an operating profit of $20.1 million (28.5% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.2 million (28.3% of revenue), compared to $21.7 million (30.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of September 30, 2022 were $392.3 million compared to $391 million as of June 30, 2022. In addition, there were $68.0 million in long-term deposits compared to $47.0 million as of June 30, 2022. During the quarter, Camtek generated $25.3 million in operating cash flow.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1 866 229 7198 at 9:00 am Eastern Time

Israel: 03 918 0610 at 4:00 pm Israel Time

International: +972 3 918 0610

Alternatively, the call will be webcast from a link on Camtek's investor relations website, at https://www.camtek.com/investors/

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements include our expected revenues for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes and the impact of any such sanction on the markets we serve; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; the impact of war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as for example the impact of China-imposed lockdowns; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

September 30, December 31,

2022 2021

U.S. dollars Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 88,265 241,943 Short-term deposits 304,000 156,000 Trade accounts receivable, net 63,379 57,825 Inventories 69,809 58,759 Other current assets 10,640 5,653





Total current assets 536,093 520,180





Long-term deposits 68,000 32,000 Long term inventory 4,959 5,150 Deferred tax asset 77 227 Other assets 803 190 Property, plant and equipment, net 32,223 25,400 Intangible assets, net 582 610





Total non-current assets 106,644 63,577





Total assets 642,737 583,757





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 27,699 33,550 Other current liabilities 51,888 56,137





Total current liabilities 79,587 89,687





Long-term liabilities



Other long-term liabilities 7,629 5,800 Convertible notes 195,463 194,643 Total long-term liabilities 203,092 200,443





Total liabilities 282,679 290,130

















Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021;



46,476,907 issued shares at September 30, 2022 and 45,939,019 at

December 31, 2021;



44,384,531 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and

43,846,643 at December 31, 2021; 174 172 Additional paid-in capital 184,735 176,582 Retained earnings 177,047 118,771

361,956 295,525 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 360,058 293,627





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 642,737 583,757













Camtek Ltd.



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except share data)





Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, Year ended

December 31,





2022 2021 2022 2021 2021





U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars



Revenue 238,734 195,488 81,990 70,686 269,659



Cost of revenue 118,824 95,724 42,131 34,893 132,315



Gross profit 119,910 99,764 39,859 35,793 137,344



















Operating expenses:













Research and development costs 22,175 16,774 6,976 5,530 23,473



Selling, general and administrative costs 36,698 31,406 12,247 10,118 42,973



Total operating expenses 58,873 48,180 19,223 15,648 66,446



Operating income 61,037 51,584 20,636 20,145 70,898



Financial income, net 2,889 911 2,029 349 1,030



Income before income taxes 63,926 52,495 22,665 20,494 71,928



Income tax expense (5,650) (4,978) (1,950) (1,989) (11,651)



Net income 58,276 47,517 20,715 18,505 60,277



















Earnings per share information: Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, Year ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 2021





U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars



Basic net earnings per share 1.30 1.09 0.47 0.42 1.38



















Diluted net earnings per share 1.21 1.06 0.43 0.41 1.34



















Weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands):















Basic 44,778 43,577 44,370 43,826 43,644



















Diluted 48,200 44,627 48,306 44,658 45,035





Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)

Nine Months ended September 30, Three Months ended

September 30, Year ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 58,276 47,517 20,715 18,505 60,277 Tax settlement (1) - - - - 5,305 Share-based compensation 8,152 4,193 2,560 1,512 5,815 Non-GAAP net income 66,428 51,710 23,275 20,017 71,397











Non–GAAP net income per diluted

share 1.25 1.16 0.48 0.45 1.59 Gross margin on GAAP basis 50.2 % 51.0 % 48.6 % 50.6 % 50.9 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 119,910 99,764 39,859 35,793 137,344 Share-based compensation 922 474 295 173 653 Non- GAAP gross margin 120,832 100,238 40,154 35,966 137,997 Non-GAAP gross profit 50.6 % 51.3 % 49.0 % 50.9 % 51.2 %











Reported operating income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 61,037 51,584 20,636 20,145 70,898 Share-based compensation 8,152 4,193 2,560 1,512 5,815 Non-GAAP operating income 69,189 55,777 23,196 21,657 76,713 (1) In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.

CAMTEK LTD. Moshe Eisenberg, CFO Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 moshee@camtek.com INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS EK Global Investor Relations Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040 camtek@ekgir.com

