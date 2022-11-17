Blumira Makes Strategic Hires to Grow Market Presence and Drive Company Growth

Kim Brown, Senior Director of Marketing, and Kate Drews, Senior Director of Business Operations, join Blumira to help the company achieve market growth and improve operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumira, a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology, today announced the appointment of Kim Brown as Senior Director of Marketing and Kate Drews as Senior Director of Business Operations. Blumira has also expanded its sales team with several new Account Executives and Sales Development Representatives. These new hires underscore Blumira's dedication to achieving market growth and streamlining business operations into 2023.

In her role, Brown will work alongside Blumira's Director of Marketing, Jon-Eric Cornellier, to grow Blumira's market presence. Brown will drive momentum for Blumira in communications, field marketing, and events, in addition to leading the team's overall marketing strategy.

"Blumira fills an important niche of detecting and preventing incidents like ransomware and data breaches," said Kim Brown, Senior Director of Marketing at Blumira. "It's exciting to know we're solving problems for small and medium-sized businesses that may not have a security team. I am excited to collaborate on the demand generation program and promotion plans to take Blumira to the next growth stage."

Brown brings nearly two decades of experience to Blumira, specializing in cybersecurity startups. Most recently, she supported the security-focused sales teams through demand generation activities, events, and webinars as Cisco's America's Field Marketing Team Lead. Brown joined Cisco through the Duo Security acquisition. In 2013, she joined Duo to manage a broad range of digital marketing and lead generation responsibilities, from developing a webinar program to event planning and building a field marketing team.

Brown also spent seven years as a marketing management consultant, helping to strategically grow brand awareness and boost demand for various business-to-business (B2B) technology startup clients. Her experience also includes launching and growing a successful regional magazine, developing strategic marketing and PR campaigns for Fortune 500 clients, and planning trade show events.

"Kim's field marketing experience will be a great addition to the Blumira team, especially in the context of a startup," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Blumira. "We're excited for her to work alongside our talented team members to develop the demand generation and promotion plans that will lead Blumira's future success."

In addition to expanding its marketing team, Blumira hired Kate Drews as Senior Director of Business Operations. In partnership with the leadership team, Drews will oversee the profitability and growth of the organization. Drews will also identify opportunities to drive revenue and improve the overall sales process and the customer lifecycle.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Blumira team," said Kate Drews, Senior Director of Business Operations at Blumira. "Blumira's culture prioritizes kindness and integrity, and doing right by our often underrepresented customers. I'm thrilled to be joining this intelligent and hardworking team, and look forward to working with the go-to-market (GTM) teams."

Drews joins Blumira with nearly two decades of sales experience and almost a decade of experience in the cybersecurity industry. Kate jumpstarted her career in cybersecurity in 2014 at Duo Security, where she worked as an Account Executive. From there, she worked her way up to several director-level roles at cybersecurity startups, including SkySync and Elevate Security. Most recently, Drews was Director of Revenue Operations at ThreatQuotient, where she focused on process optimization for all GTM teams, messaging, and sales enablement.

"Kate's sales expertise in the cybersecurity industry will make her an excellent facilitator for our GTM teams," Jim Simpson continued. "With her experience across the GTM cycle, I'm confident we'll continue our growth trajectory at scale."

Blumira's appointment of Brown and Drews is the latest in the company's recent momentum and efforts to deliver top-notch solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and mid-market companies while meeting increasingly strict compliance requirements. Blumira achieved SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance in October 2022, highlighting the importance Blumira places on security and building a cybersecurity product that customers can trust.

About Blumira

Blumira's mission is to help SMBs and mid-market companies detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop breaches and ransomware. Blumira's all-in-one SIEM platform combines logging with automated detection and response for better security outcomes and consolidated security spend. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Best Return on Investment (ROI),' 'Fastest Implementation,' and 'Easiest to Use' in the G2 Fall 2022 Grid® Reports. Meet compliance controls, save time on security tasks, focus on real threats and protect against a breach faster than ever with Blumira.

