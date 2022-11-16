Perrier® Adds Flavor to Art Basel Miami Beach

As the fair's official sparkling water partner, Perrier invites guests to "Feel the Flavor" at immersive installation Perrier Sensorium within Miami Beach Botanical Gardens

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Perrier® Carbonated Mineral Water will serve as the fair's official sparkling water partner. With the goal of turning Miami Beach the iconic shade of Perrier green, the brand will host a range of engaging sampling activations and pop-up events throughout the week-long festivities inspired by the brand's new global campaign, "Feel the Flavor."

At the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, Perrier will host visitors at their bespoke installation – Perrier Sensorium. Designed by a local Miami studio, Estudio Lava, the chromatic, colorful venue showcases the brand's daring personality and captures the invigorating experience of enjoying Perrier's bursting bubbles and twist of flavor. A bar at the center of the installation will encourage guests to sample the wide variety of flavors themselves, either by itself or mixed into an array of highball cocktails.

"As a brand that has been deeply rooted in arts and culture throughout its history, we are so excited to officially partner with Art Basel Miami Beach for the second year in a row," said Ricardo Ibarra Martinez, Marketing Manager, Perrier US. "This partnership continues our longstanding commitment to the creative community, while offering a chance to inspire attendees through an immersive experience to feel the energy and vibrancy of Perrier."

Perrier will extend its presence throughout the city with street sampling and pop-up events for all those attending the various arts and culture events on the ground, including a large rooftop takeover of Miami's Layla Restaurant. Inspired by a Parisian terrace, guests can sip on speciality beverages such as Perrier with a Twist, a combination of Perrier, fruit, and herbs, all while feeling like the bustling Champs de Elysée is right below their feet.

Perrier Sensorium will be open to all those visiting Art Basel Miami Beach daily from Tuesday, November 29th through Friday, December 2nd, 12pm - 8pm and Saturday, December 3rd, 12pm - 3pm. Perrier flavors will be sampled daily.

For more information on Perrier's activities at Art Basel Miami Beach, follow us on social @PerrierUSA. Perrier is also partnering with The Miami Guide to create a curated map of Art Week. Follow @TheMiamiGuide for the full guide.

About PERRIER®

For over a century, PERRIER® has collaborated with some of the world's most famous and distinguished artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí and Bernard Villemot, who have each in their own way established a touch of artistic irreverence.

With a story that started in 1863 in Vergèze, South of France, PERRIER® Carbonated Mineral Water is the leading Premium Sparkling Water in the United States and is recognized worldwide by its iconic green bottle. Enjoyed in more than 140 countries worldwide, it is known for its refreshing mineral water combined with its unique bursting bubbles. For more information, visit www.Perrier.com and follow along on social at instagram.com/PerrierUSA.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and Contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and a number of new initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, and the BMW Art Journey. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

