EPM Introduces New Shareholders to the Organization

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage, LLC (EPM) is pleased to announce it has acquired and retained the following shareholders: Laura Brandao - Chief Growth Officer, Stephen Carpitella – Chief Retail Officer, Kevin Delory – Chief Lending Officer, and Phil Mancuso – Chief Investment Officer. CEO & President, Eddy Perez, will continue as majority shareholder of the company, as Delory, Brandao, and Carpitella, have acquired a minority stake in conjunction with Mancuso, who has increased his stake in the organization.

Perez says, "I learned a long time ago, it's best to level others up, even if it takes them out of their comfort zone; you must let them rise to the occasion. These are individuals who have been vested in the organization's growth and success. There's a relationship and history there between all of us. Who better to have a seat at the table than the executives that oversee our distribution channels? Acquiring their support is a direct reflection of our cultural vision and overall strategy we have here."

With these partnerships, EPM is solidifying its long-term commitment to live by its core values, which is a key component of its mission to Empower People More. The company reaffirms its promise to offer top financial services, communication, and assistance to the communities it serves.

"I'm really proud of our accomplishments to date and see an opportunity for us to capitalize on what has become a challenging market for many. We have demonstrated a consistent ability to have success, not only when the economy is flush, but more importantly when it's most difficult." Said Mancuso, who started with the organization in 2013. "We have been a source of liquidity for homeowners when they needed it most. The pursuit of home ownership is something we really embrace and believe in. We talk about #LivesNotLoans, and take great pride in the ability to help all individuals, to more affordably have access in the pursuit of homeownership."

The organization is driven to put people first, by providing financial guidance and tools that will allow the customer to make an educated decision during the home-buying process. Strong company culture is what motivates EPM to always do the right thing even when no one is watching and to constantly be evolving within the industry.

Carpitella, who has devoted 12 years to the organization says, "We're all aligned in not doing more of the same. The industry has been stuck in the same business model for a long time. Additionally, we are making strides to be a leader in culture and educating the consumer."

"EPM is putting people before profits, brokers before the asset, everything that the wholesale channel needs," said Delory. "They're not just talking about it; they're actually out there doing it." Regarding the decision to make long-term commitments with the organization, Delory says, "It makes sense to be aligned with someone that has the same values, direction, and beliefs as I do. You have someone like Eddy leading the organization, it's a no-brainer for me."

As a constantly evolving company in a predominantly male industry, EPM is diversified which provides inclusive perspectives both internally and to its clients.

Brandao, a 20-year industry veteran, is fueled by a passion to make homeownership possible for all who seek it. "The culture at EPM focuses on leadership-mentor relationships with our teams and how to get 1% better every day. This is the foundation of how EPM continually strengthens its partner relationships. EPM strives to inspire and motivate all voices for the betterment of the organization. EPM's mantra of Empowering People More resonates with my mindset of positivity and encouragement."

Brandao and the Business Development team are pioneering the partnership with Lighthouse Lending Capital, which will be a specialty division for EPM to offer unconventional opportunities to the community. This news comes in response to the organization's promise to never settle or "be satisfied", and that they will continue to evolve, serve more, and listen to our partners and families to get better every single day.

BEGINNINGS:

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 50 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

