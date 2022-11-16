Dr. Mona Orady MD, FACOG, Opens San Francisco Office at More Care @ Nob Hill

Leader in minimally invasive gynecological surgery launches independent practice to help women suffering from pain and infertility.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mona Orady, MD, FACOG, one of the foremost practitioners of minimally invasive gynecological surgery in the United States, opened an independent practice in San Francisco at the More Care @ Nob Hill clinic to increase her ability to help more women suffering from pain and infertility.

"Opening my own medical practice allows me to see and help more women who are distressed from endometriosis and pelvic pain," Dr. Orady says. "Women with pain and infertility do not have to suffer. Women need to be heard and taken seriously so they can return to their lives as quickly as possible."

Dr. Orady's office is at the More Care @ Nob Hill location at 1650 Jackson Street, Suite 101, San Francisco. Contact Dr. Orady's office at (415) 500-8133 or visit her website at https://drmonaorady.care/

More Care clinics are the Clinic Space solution created by Emergence Healthcare Group, a turnkey private practice management solution. The design of each More Care clinic focuses on ensuring that nothing stands between a doctor and their patient.

Board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orady is a robotic surgeon with over 1,000 complex procedures completed. She is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She has memberships in the American Medical Association, Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons, Society of Robotic Surgery, and The American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopy.

In addition to her active practice, Orady is a sought-after author, speaker, and media personality. She also trains medical students and early surgeons in minimally invasive robotic surgery.

In 2023, Dr. Orady plans to expand her practice to a More Care location in San Ramon, California.

For more information about Dr. Mona Orady, please visit drmonaorady.care. For more information about More Care, please see more.care For more details about Emergence Healthcare Group, see https://emergencehcg.com/

