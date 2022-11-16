ClickUp and HubSpot Announce Strategic Partnership Empowering Businesses to Increase Productivity and Retain Customers

HubSpot Ventures makes investment in ClickUp as companies release enhanced product integrations and GTM alignment

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp , the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, and HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the launch of a highly-requested partnership to help customers create more efficient workflows and better collaborate across teams. By bringing together the powerful capabilities of ClickUp and HubSpot, stakeholders throughout the customer lifecycle benefit from increased productivity and are better equipped with the knowledge they need to foster and grow customer relationships.

Changing market conditions and economic uncertainty have put new pressure on businesses to maintain topline growth while pulling back on spend. According to a 2021 Forrester study, "some 63% of North American C-suite executives look to new customer acquisition to deliver growth, while 23% expect to optimize marketing spending to lower costs." In today's environment, businesses are fighting to sign every net-new customer while simultaneously making existing customers more successful.

"Building deeper relationships with customers starts with having a team that's aligned and working together towards creating a better customer experience. That's why I'm so thrilled about our partnership with ClickUp, the power of HubSpot + ClickUp enables growing companies to create strong connections at every point in the buyer journey," said Yamini Rangan, CEO, HubSpot. "ClickUp gives teams the ability to create a seamless, collaborative experience at work that results in delightful experiences for its customers. We share a mission to provide organizations with powerful and easy-to-use tools that transform how they do business. I can't wait to see how our partnership helps our shared customers grow and develop more meaningful connections."

The foundation of a successful business is the facilitation of an end-to-end customer journey through exceptional customer engagement and responsiveness. However, the connection between acquisition and enablement teams has historically been slow and siloed, resulting in missed business opportunity and a lackluster customer experience. Today's businesses need both a robust CRM system and a sophisticated work management platform to drive efficiencies across their business and ensure stakeholders are working at their full potential.

The two-way sync between ClickUp and HubSpot automates hours of tedious manual work, accelerating the customer success workflow and providing visibility to all relevant team members on the latest status and next steps.

Two-Way Integration Across Platforms: For the next generation of the integration, ClickUp and HubSpot users will now have the unique ability to sync data between platforms so that all information is accessible and updated without any manual input required. In doing this, we are bringing client-facing teams closer to operations for better visibility and collaboration.

Seamless Automations : With HubSpot and ClickUp, when client teams move work forward, hand-offs are now done automatically and with all the right information. As a result stakeholders can stay on top of each phase of the customer journey as customers progress from delivery to renewal.

Discounted Pricing for Users: Customers who are already using ClickUp or HubSpot will have access to an exclusive 20% discount on the previously unused vendor's software during implementation.

"I am incredibly proud of this partnership. I have long viewed HubSpot as a role model for the type of business ClickUp aspires to be," said Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder, ClickUp. "HubSpot redefined the way that marketing is done by creating an entirely new category and building an incredible following along the way. Similarly, ClickUp is changing how companies operate and collaborate together and has built its own devoted community. HubSpot and ClickUp coming together is a true marriage of productivity powerhouses. We can't wait to see all the great things our joint customers will be able to achieve with the combined impact of these dynamic tools."

"ClickUp and HubSpot joining forces is a game changer! We were early adopters on both platforms, HubSpot in 2013 and ClickUp in 2017. Both companies have succeeded where few others have by changing the way people think about their work," said Andrew Dymski, co-founder, ZenPilot . "This integration and partnership are like cake and ice cream, good on their own but so much better together. Thousands of companies will be able to benefit from this new connection."

To learn more about how ClickUp and HubSpot are empowering better customer engagement, visit the partnership landing page here.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 800,000 teams and millions of users lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 158,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Named Glassdoor's #2 Best Place to Work in 2022, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

