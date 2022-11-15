Pure Leaf Iced Tea Illustrates the Power of Saying "No" This Holiday Season in New Hallmark Channel Film, "Christmas Class Reunion," Premiering December 10th

Pure Leaf's 'No is Beautiful' campaign message is brought to life in a pivotal moment in the film, empowering viewers to set meaningful boundaries this holiday season.

Pure Leaf and Hallmark are celebrating the film's release with a limited-edition, holiday-inspired "Merry Mint" iced tea and a holiday pop-up event in Boston.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pure Leaf Iced Tea announced a partnership with the Hallmark Channel to bring the brand's "No is Beautiful" campaign message to movie-lovers via a new holiday film, "Christmas Class Reunion." A limited edition, mint-flavored Pure Leaf Iced Tea, the perfect holiday-inspired "Merry Mint" flavor for cozy movie nights, will simultaneously launch through a social media giveaway for consumers to enjoy while watching the film.

Premiering December 10th (8 pm ET/7 pm CT) on the Hallmark Channel, the new film will showcase a scene with a powerful "no" moment that creates space for the lead character, Noelle, to say "yes" to spending time with friends and family during the holidays. Pure Leaf worked with Hallmark to infuse its "No is Beautiful" message into this pivotal scene. In its tea, Pure Leaf says "no" to artificial flavors, tea powders and concentrates, and to anything that doesn't make Pure Leaf taste great. In life, Pure Leaf encourages people to say "no" to the things that don't serve them, so that they can say "yes" to more of the things that matter most.

Set in a quintessential Connecticut town, "Christmas Class Reunion" centers around a festive 15-year high school reunion that becomes the catalyst for Noelle to finally decide to prioritize herself, empowering her to set boundaries that serve her own happiness. In the movie, Noelle finds the courage to say "no" to pressure from others who are giving her career advice, and "yes" to following her instincts and taking spontaneous chances. Starring in the film is actress Aimee Teegarden, known for her role as Julie Taylor in NBC's "Friday Night Lights," in addition to several past Hallmark Channel holiday hits.

"The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year, and it can be overwhelming to balance all the expectations, from holiday parties and gift giving to hosting family and friends," said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "That's why it's important for people to say 'no' when needed to make room for the 'yeses' that mean the most to them. We were thrilled to team up with the Hallmark Channel to bring our message of 'No is Beautiful' to life in one of its spotlight holiday films. We hope to inspire viewers to let go of the pressure to say 'yes' to everything during the holidays so they can simplify their days and truly enjoy the magic of the season."

"Merry Mint" Iced Tea

Pure Leaf is launching a limited-edition, mint-flavored Pure Leaf Iced Tea, designed to be the perfect complement to the holiday movie watching and popcorn snacking experience. The "Merry Mint" flavor helps to instantly invoke feelings of the holiday spirit and can also serve as the perfect base for a cocktail or mocktail infused with festive cheer. The mint-flavored iced tea will be available to consumers for a limited time through a social media giveaway that will live on Instagram. The first 25 winners of the giveaway will not only receive the Hallmark movie inspired tea, but also an array of holiday goodies that will fully equip them for a cozy movie night with Pure Leaf and "Christmas Class Reunion." Consumers can enter to win from December 7–11, 2022 by following @PureLeaf on Instagram and commenting their favorite holiday emojis on the giveaway post.

Boston Holiday Pop Up Event

Pure Leaf will also be hosting a holiday pop-up event at 141B Newbury Street in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, December 10th. The public is invited to stop by from 11AM – 6PM for some festive fun, and can reserve a spot in advance via Eventbrite. The elegant Pure Leaf pop-up event will feature an exclusive sneak peek of the Hallmark film scene, a professional photographer taking complimentary family & friends holiday photos, tea-infused holiday mocktails, and samples of the limited-edition "Merry Mint" tea. For more information about Pure Leaf, please visit www.PureLeaf.com or follow @PureLeaf on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Illustrates the Power of Saying “No” This Holiday Season in New Hallmark Channel Film, “Christmas Class Reunion,” Premiering December 10th (PRNewswire)

