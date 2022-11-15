Kaile Zagger accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaile Zagger, CEO of Infinant Health, Inc, a privately held biotechnology company committed to changing the trajectory of human health, one baby at a time, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Kaile was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Kaile into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Kaile has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Kaile will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Kaile will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am deeply passionate about engaging in meaningful ways that advance the global business landscape, and I am thrilled to share my expertise and exchange ideas with this impressive community of leaders," said Zagger. "As Infinant Health continues to grow its influence, the Forbes Business Council will give us a forum to share our successes and cement us as a change agent for health, starting at infancy."

Infinant Health, Inc ("Infinant"), previously known as Evolve Biosystems, is a privately held biotechnology company committed to changing the trajectory of human health, one baby at a time. Infinant Health is working towards building a product portfolio of foods for special dietary use, drug candidates, and digital health medical devices that aim to optimize infant immunity, metabolism, and cognition. Additional products in the innovation pipeline include digital applications and companion diagnostics to deliver a personalized experience, enable a precision medicine approach, and help demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Infinant Health's products. Learn more about Infinant at www.infinanthealth.com.

