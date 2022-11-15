Four in 10 Americans Anticipate Hosting the Most People this Holiday Season Since 2019, Increasing Pressure to Keep a Clean Home, According to BLACK+DECKER Survey

Four in 10 Americans Anticipate Hosting the Most People this Holiday Season Since 2019, Increasing Pressure to Keep a Clean Home, According to BLACK+DECKER Survey

BLACK+DECKER's 'Tis the Season for a Tidy Home Survey found that of those who are hosting a social gathering, 79% say they feel pressured to keep their home tidy

Nearly 1 in 2 (48%) of Americans would go so far as to take a day off from work to clean or prepare their home for a holiday party

BLACK+DECKER's in-house lifestyle team shares recommendations for useful gifts to give friends and family who are hosting gatherings this season

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey released today from BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand, and a leader in the home and lifestyle space, has found that close to half (47%) of adults surveyed in the U.S. expect to host more social gatherings this holiday season compared to the past several years. With the pressure of hosting, comes the pressure to keep a tidy home. The BLACK+DECKER 'Tis the Season for a Tidy Home Survey asked Americans how they will be celebrating this season, how they plan to prepare their homes and what tools they find useful in doing so.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9089351-black-and-decker-tis-the-season-for-a-tidy-home-survey/

"BLACK+DECKER aims to design innovative products for every part of the home, making it so homeowners spend more time enjoying their living space, especially during the stressful holiday season," said Vice President of Brand Marketing for Stanley Black & Decker's Tools & Outdoor business, Heidi Ketvertis. "With insights from our BLACK+DECKER survey, our in-house lifestyle team has put together its recommendations to help keep our homes tidy and decorate with ease as we prepare for the holiday hosting season."

Holiday Hosting Pressure

Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) adults surveyed said they anticipate hosting the most people at their home this holiday season since 2019. Of those who say they plan on having a social gathering at home, the majority (79%) say that this will make them feel pressured, to some degree, to keep their home tidy. And nearly 1 in 2 (48%) would go so far as to take a day off from work to clean or prepare their home for a holiday party.

Decorating Dilemma

About 4 in 5 (79%) adults surveyed get in the holiday spirit by putting up decor in their home. Of those who are decorating, 89% share they are cleaning or vacuuming more often during this season. More than three out of five (62%) adults say they plan to make the most adjustments to their home during the holidays – such as moving furniture for trees, putting up lights, and more. When asked what tools were used most for decorating, Americans said hand tools (58%), a drill (53%) and a set of power tools (37%).

But then comes the post-holiday cleanup. Over half (56%) of Americans surveyed say they get the most out of their cleaning appliances during post-holiday cleanup than any other time of the year. When asked how long this cleanup takes, 46% said it usually takes a day or two, or even a whole weekend to get their home back to normal.

Gifts that are Practical and Increase Productivity are Most Valued

When asked about holiday gifts, about 7 in 10 (69%) Americans surveyed say they are more likely to value gifts that are practical and increase their productivity. Those surveyed frequently chose a "powerful vacuum cleaner" (38%) as the type of home appliance they would love to receive as a gift this holiday season to make hosting a party at home a breeze. And more than half (56%) of survey participants agreed that they could use helpful, affordable home solutions in each room of their house to aid with holiday decorating and cleaning tasks.

BLACK+DECKER lifestyle experts have put together their top recommendations for useful gifts to give to friends and family who are hosting gatherings this season.

Your decorating support systems:

The right vacuum makes all the difference:

Don't forget about the steam clean:

The BHSM15FX08 Multipurpose Steam Cleaning System comes with six attachments, uses water with no cleaning chemicals and kills up to 99.9% of germs**. Its versatile design quickly converts from a mop to a handheld cleaner for top-to-bottom cleaning at the end of the holiday season.

To learn about more ways that BLACK+DECKER can help this holiday season, visit www.blackanddecker.com.

With respect to 4V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 4 volts. Nominal voltage is 3.6 volts.

With respect to 12V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 12 volts. Nominal voltage is 10.8 volts.

With respect to 20V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18 volts.

**Using steam and a microfiber pad on sealed hardwood, ceramic tile and vinyl floors against staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and aspergillus terreus. No cleaning chemicals required.

Methodology:

BLACK+DECKER commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,003 adults throughout the United States. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between September 28th and October 5th of 2022.

About BLACK+DECKER:

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers, and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Media Contact:

Abigail Dreher

Director, Public Relations

860-922-4598

Abigail.Dreher@sbdinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE BLACK+DECKER