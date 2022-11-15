Cerebro Capital Wins Moxie Award for its Innovative Growth Strategy

Fast-growing commercial loan marketplace honored for its boldness and ingenuity to fuel growth and benefit customers and community

BALTIMORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebro Capital , a commercial loan marketplace, today announced it has received the Moxie Award for showing innovation and boldness at every phase of its growth strategy. From 140 finalists, Cerebro was recognized as the winner in the Financial Services category in the DC metropolitan area. Through a multi-step process, applicants were evaluated on innovation, growth, industry leadership, community service, and local achievements.

Cerebro Capital, a commercial loan marketplace, wins Moxie Award for its innovative growth strategy.

Since 2017, Cerebro has helped middle-market companies navigate the opaque commercial loan market. Through its innovative use of data and technology, Cerebro is helping make access to business capital easier, faster, and more equitable. Today, Cerebro works with thousands of borrowers to connect them to lenders from over 1,500 lending institutions for credit facilities and loans. To date, borrowers have sourced over $4.1 billion of proposed loan commitments on the platform. Building on this momentum, Cerebro has been able to help others succeed in their community.

"We were honored to be nominated and are thrilled to have won the Moxie Award. We were founded with a big goal - to make it easier for hard-working businesses to get the capital they need to thrive. To achieve it, we knew we would have to be bold, smart, strategic, and unafraid of challenges," said Cerebro Capital Founder and CEO Matthew Bjonerud. "As we continue to accelerate our growth plans, the drive and mission we had when we were founded will continue to guide our business decisions to ultimately benefit our customers and our community."

Cerebro was nominated for this recognition by Richard Mahan, Partner at advisory, assurance, and tax firm CohnReznick who regularly collaborates with John Robinson, Managing Director at Cerebro.

About Cerebro Capital: Cerebro Capital was started in 2017 to help democratize access to debt capital for middle-market companies. Cerebro has grown rapidly since its inception and today works with thousands of borrowers to connect them to lenders from over 1,500 lending institutions to provide credit and loans up to $100 million. As its customer base continues to expand, Cerebro is using its insights to help lenders customize and develop their loan programs to meet unmet demand. Working with finance and technology experts, Cerebro has created a holistic corporate loan sourcing and placement solution designed to revolutionize the way borrowers, lenders, intermediaries, and stakeholders manage commercial debt. To learn more about Cerebro, please visit, https://www.cerebrocapital.com/.

About The Moxie Award: The Moxie Award program is an annual process where nominated companies are evaluated over three months through written submissions and rigorous interviews by industry experts. Organizations are recognized for having demonstrated boldness and innovation as an integral part of their growth strategy. These outstanding organizations not only help make the DC metro area a great place to do business, but also an incredible place to live, thrive and play.

