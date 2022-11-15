Beacon Global Strategies Announces New Hires and Taiwan Analysis Center

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm, today announced it will be expanding its Indo-Pacific Practice, led by BGS Managing Director Mr. Eric Sayers, with the addition of Ms. Kimberly Lehn as Vice President, Ms. Bonnie Glaser as Senior Advisor and the launch of the Taiwan Analysis Center.

Ms. Kimberly Lehn (PRNewswire)

"BGS is pleased to welcome two such highly respected individuals to our cadre of experts and look forward to the value they will add to our team. We are confident they will enhance our company as we continue to grow and offer exceptional service," said Jeremy Bash, a Co-Founder and Managing Director at BGS.

"We are thrilled to have Kim and Bonnie join BGS where they will contribute directly to the ongoing work of the Indo-Pacific Practice and the work of the broader firm. Kim's extensive background working on Asia and China-related issues in the intelligence community and in Congress complement the experience of our growing team," said Eric Sayers, Managing Director at Beacon. "Additionally, Bonnie's deep expertise in the Indo-Pacific region will be a welcome addition for our clients."

Ms. Kimberly Lehn recently joined BGS as Vice President and will bring her unique capabilities and perspective to the firm. Prior to joining Beacon, Ms. Lehn served in the U.S. Government for nearly 18 years. She most recently served as the Chief of Staff of the China Mission Center and previously the East Asia Pacific Mission Center at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a role in which she helped drive the strategic objectives and vision of the two centers, including their strategies, organizational structures, and management of the executive staffs. Ms. Lehn previously served as a professional staff member for the House Armed Services Committee (HASC). In this role, she was the lead full committee policy adviser on China and the Indo-Pacific, and led the committee's oversight of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. European Command, U.S. Northern Command, and later U.S. Strategic Command. She also led the development of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a bipartisan legislative initiative to elevate the Department of Defense's resource priorities on the Indo-Pacific theater, and played a central role in the committee's oversight and implementation of the National Defense Strategy. Prior to working on the HASC, Ms. Lehn was a senior analytic manager and analyst at the CIA and served on detail assignments to the National Security Council as Associate Director for East Asia and to the Department of State as a political analyst at the Bureau of Intelligence and Research. She holds a master's degree in International Politics and a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies C.L.E.G: Communication, Legal Institutions, Economics, and Government from American University. She is a Fulbright Scholar and David L. Boren National Security Education Program recipient to South Korea.

Additionally, Ms. Bonnie Glaser recently joined BGS as Senior Advisor and will bring her decades of expertise working at the intersection of Asia-Pacific geopolitics and U.S. policy to the practice. Ms. Glaser currently serves as director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. She was previously senior adviser for Asia and the director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Prior to joining CSIS, Ms. Glaser served as a consultant for various U.S. government offices, including the Departments of Defense and State. She served as a member of the Defense Department's Defense Policy Board China Panel in 1997. Ms. Glaser is concomitantly a nonresident fellow with the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, and a senior associate with the Pacific Forum. She is currently a board member of the U.S. Committee of the Council for Security Cooperation in the Asia Pacific and a member of both the Council on Foreign Relations and the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Ms. Glaser received her B.A. in political science from Boston University and her M.A. with concentrations in international economics and Chinese studies from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

BGS is also pleased to announce the establishment of the new Taiwan Analysis Center led by Mr. Ivan Kanapathy, BGS Vice President. Ms. Glaser and Ms. Lehn will also be key contributors to the newly established Center, supporting the work of Mr. Kanapathy in responding to an increase in client interest in understanding how to assess corporate opportunity, exposure and risk related to Taiwan.

"Taiwan has never been more central to the global economy and U.S. national security interests, which is why we are excited to expand our Indo-Pacific Practice to include the Taiwan Analysis Center," said Ivan Kanapathy, Vice President at Beacon. "The Center will prepare clients to anticipate future outcomes, engage relevant stakeholders, and mitigate risks in the region through lines of effort tailored to their individual footprints and business needs."

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a leading strategic advisory firm, with over 70 staff and expert advisors, that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

For more information, please contact bgs@bgsdc.com

Ms. Bonnie Glaser (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies