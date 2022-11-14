Smokey Bones Adds The King's Wings To The Menu

The Limited Time Offer is in Partnership with The Spice King

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones has partnered with The Spice King, Keith Lorren™ to offer its most irresistible wings yet – The King's Wings. The new wings are available starting Nov. 15 for a limited time at all Smokey Bones locations.

The King's Wings are coated in The Spice of the Motherland blend from The Spice King. For $15.99, the 8 bone-in wings include 20-plus spices featuring ginger, cinnamon, garlic, and a little heat. Smokey Bones mixes the blend with a lot of butter and a dash of hot sauce to create a 'knock your socks off' wing, garnished with pickled red onions, cilantro and scallions.

"We are always experimenting with new flavors at Smokey Bones, and with this collaboration with The Spice King we are bringing our guests a uniquely delicious flavor blend we know they will love and crave," said CMO Cole Robillard. "The wings are mouth-wateringly savory with a little kick that is warm and comforting. Also, the wings are visually appealing on the plate - not to mention they taste ridiculously good!"

The Spice King is based in South Florida – also home to Smokey Bones - and was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Keith Lorren. The Spice King currently sells spices in 4,000 stores nationwide, and he has worked behind the scenes at the Food Network Studios in Manhattan developing recipes for top shows.

Smokey Bones will also be launching a Henness-Tea cocktail, which is a blend of Hennessy VS, sweet tea and a splash of Triple Sec, garnished with an orange twist. With the drink's touch of sweetness, it's a deliciously balanced pairing with The King's Wings' mild heat.

Smokey Bones serves up its wings three ways. Jumbo bone-in wings are served either house smoked or traditional fried style, and boneless wings have a crispy breading; all are then tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub and delivered piping hot to your table.

The King's Wings are also available on thewingx.com and www.bitehall.com.

About Smokey Bones

The 'Masters of Meat,' Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, and good times in 62 locations across 16 states. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

