Midwest Holding Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov.14, 2022 -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

GAAP net income was $7.4 million compared to a $(3.1) million GAAP net loss incurred in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP earnings were $1.96 per share (diluted) versus the $(0.82) per-share loss in Q3 2021.

GAAP total revenue was $19.0 million compared to total revenue of $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue was increased by net investment income of $12.9 million compared to $6.2 million in third quarter of 2021, as invested assets grew to $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2022 , compared with $942.8 million as of September 30, 2021 . The increase in investment income was offset by a decline in the market value of derivatives.

Annuity direct written premium under statutory accounting principles ("SAP"), a non-GAAP measure, was $255.5 million , up 63.8% compared to $156.0 million in second quarter of 2022 and up from $117.9 million in 2021's third quarter. The mix of our new business was 64.6% Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities (MYGA) and 35.4% Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIA).

Ceded premiums (SAP) were $113.7 million for the quarter compared with $60.1 million in the third quarter of the prior year. The cession rate for the quarter, or that portion of our written premiums that we reinsured, was 44.5% compared with 51% for the same period of 2021.

A new reinsurance arrangement was executed effective at the end of the third quarter which provided an additional 10-15% of capacity for the MYGA product.

Total expenses benefited from negative interest credited due to the fall in value of the options embedded in our liabilities and the gain on mark-to-market value of the options allowance classified in other operating expenses. Overall, salaries and benefits were down while other operating expenses, excluding the gain on the mark-to-market of the options allowance, were up from continuing to build foundational capabilities to support potential growth in the business along with costs that are variable with increased premiums written related to technology support, distribution, product design and premium taxes.

Georgette Nicholas, CEO of Midwest noted, "We had another quarter of strong results from the actions we have taken this year to position the Company for continued growth. We benefited from strong market trends and a focus on distribution, pricing and products achieving an increase in premiums written in the third quarter. We are benefiting from movements in interest rates, as consumers seek stable returns, and from the performance of our investment portfolio. We also executed a new reinsurance arrangement effective at the end of the third quarter to provide additional capital support on the MYGA product given the market demand. Overall, the third quarter trends position us for a strong finish for the year."

Ms. Nicholas concluded: "We have positioned the Company well to execute on the opportunities before us, which are substantial, and to build on the value of our platform. The focus of the team continues to be on the key drivers of growth and profitability: Deepening distribution relationships, state expansion to support sales growth, reinsurance, investment management, and operational readiness and efficiency. With these five keys to our strategy, we will deliver on our commitment to shareholders to produce strong growth paired with a high return on capital."

Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021 on a GAAP basis

Midwest reported GAAP net income of $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a $(3.1) million GAAP net loss incurred in the third quarter of 2021. On a diluted, per-share basis, this year's quarterly net income was $1.96 compared with the $(0.82) per-share loss reported in the third quarter of 2021.

Investment income in 2022's third quarter was $12.9 million compared with $6.2 million in the prior- year's third quarter. Driving the change was an increase in invested assets as well as performance on those assets, benefiting from core capabilities developed around sourcing assets with a higher yield – generating approximately a 5.5% return on the investment portfolio.

Amortization of deferred gain on reinsurance reached $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $662,000 in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to growth in the deferred gain on co-insurance on our balance sheet, which reflects ceding commissions received on reinsurance of business to third parties.

Service fee revenue was $118,000 versus $628,000 in the prior year third quarter. Service fee revenue consists of fee revenue generated for our asset-management services provided to third-party clients. Assets under management for third parties was $494.5 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $471.1 million on June 30, 2022.

Other revenue finished at $569,000 compared with $400,000 in the prior-year quarter. Other revenue consists primarily of revenue we generate by providing ancillary services, such as policy administration, to third parties and policy surrender charges.

Our total expenses on a GAAP basis were $14.3 million versus $9.2 million in the prior year third quarter. Interest Credited was up during the quarter due to an increase in the embedded derivatives of $8.8 million along with interest earned at $2.6 million. This was offset by the mark-to-market adjustment of $(5.8) million. Salaries and benefits were $3.7 million in Q3 2022 compared to $4.0 million in Q3 2021 as we continue to seek operational improvement and work on technology initiatives.

Guidance

We continue to see intense competition in the fixed annuity market around pricing and new competitors. We have taken actions to maintain a competitive position and have seen positive results from these actions and improved sales momentum in the third quarter. With the positive market trends and the premium written so far, we will have a strong finish for the year.

State expansion efforts remain a key priority. We have active applications in process and will provide updates as they progress.

Given these dynamics, we are confident in anticipated premiums written being in the range of $700 million to $750 million (SAP) for the year. We expect the mix in product sales to be 60% towards MYGA this year, given increasing interest rates and market volatility and 40% FIA. We would expect that to move back towards 75% FIA and 25% MYGA in future years.

Given the close of an additional reinsurance arrangement at the end of the third quarter and the current margins being generated on retained business, we now anticipate ceding approximately 40% of new business overall for the year. The goal will be to cede, on average, approximately 70-90% of our premium in a year to generate ceded commission fees and manage capital but given the strong investment performance retaining more at this time drives more value for the business. Demand from our existing reinsurance partners is strong and we have capacity in place to cover anticipated written premium through them with the potential to grow along with additional potential reinsurance transactions in the pipeline.

Overall, we have made progress on managing costs and bringing them in line as we have transitioned through the year. Given the increase in premiums written expected for the year and the impact that will have on premium taxes, technology support and product fees, we now expect general and administrative expenses on a management basis, a non-GAAP measure, to be within approximately $31-32 million for the full year 2022.

Q3 2022 Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP measures, Midwest's management utilizes a series of key performance indicators (KPIs) and non-GAAP measures to, among other things:

monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance; facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations; review and assess the operating performance of our management team; analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operations; plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments; and facilitate comparison of results between periods and to better understand the underlying historical trends in our business and prospects.

These non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; however, management believes that when used in conjunction with the GAAP measures, the non-GAAP measures can contribute to investors' understanding of our business. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, our operating performance measures as prescribed by GAAP.

Annuity Premiums (a KPI)

For the third quarter of 2022, annuity direct written premiums were $255.5 million compared with $156.0 million at second quarter of 2022 and up from $117.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Ceded premiums were $113.7 million in third quarter of 2022 compared to $59.9 million in 2022's second quarter, whereas ceded premiums were $60.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Of the third quarter 2022 sales, approximately 64.6% was in the MYGA category and the remaining 35.4% consisted of sales of FIAs.



























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Annuity Premiums (SAP)





















Annuity direct written premiums $ 255,515

$ 117,926

$ 509,660

$ 367,446 Ceded premiums

(113,738)



(60,062)



(213,761)



(193,632) Net premiums retained $ 141,777

$ 57,864

$ 295,899

$ 173,814

Fees Received for Reinsurance (a KPI)

We use this non-GAAP figure to measure our efforts to secure third-party capital to back our reinsurance programs. Fees Received for Reinsurance sums two components: Amortization of deferred gain on reinsurance, which is a line item in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), and deferred coinsurance ceding commission, which is a line item in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

For the third quarter of 2022, fees received for reinsurance totaled $4.5 million compared with $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Fees received for reinsurance























Fees received for reinsurance - total

$ 4,500

$ 3,589

$ 10,126

$ 11,312

General and Administrative Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)

We monitor this figure to track our overhead. It includes salary and benefits and other operating expenses; however, it excludes non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash mark-to-market-adjustment of our option budget allowance.

G&A expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $9.0 million, up from $7.0 million at second quarter 2022 and compared with $6.2 million in the prior year third quarter. Overall, salaries and benefits were $3.8 million (down from $4.0 million) while other operating expenses, excluding the gain on the mark-to-market of the options allowance, were up from building foundational capabilities to support potential growth in the business along with costs that are variable with increased premiums written related to technology support, distribution, product design and premium taxes.































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 G&A























Salaries and benefits - GAAP

$ 3,751

$ 4,025

$ 12,366

$ 11,466 Other operating expenses - GAAP



2,317



4,124



(1,744)



6,769 Subtotal



6,068



8,149



10,622



18,235 Adjustments:























Less: Stock-based compensation



670



(996)



287



(2,765) Less: Mark-to-market option allowance



2,224



(941)



13,905



1,887 G&A

$ 8,962

$ 6,212

$ 24,814

$ 17,357

Management Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)

We use this metric to monitor the expenses of our business on a cash basis. Importantly, we exclude from the calculation of management expenses the index interest credited related to our FIAs because this expense is hedged. Instead, we add back to Management Expenses the period's amortization of options previously purchased to provide this hedge. We view this amortized cost as our true cost of funds. Management Expenses also excludes the mark-to-market adjustment of our option budget allowance.

Management Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the sum of salaries and benefits and other operating expenses totaled $6.1 million compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, as disclosed above, included in these expenses is mainly salaries, benefits, and other operating expenses, along with a benefit of $2.2 million of non-cash mark-to-market option allowance of our derivative option allowance, which we exclude in our management G&A.































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Management Expenses























G&A

$ 8,962

$ 6,212

$ 24,814

$ 17,357

























Management interest credited



4,752



3,230



10,594



6,110 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs



1,193



753



3,095



1,780 Expenses related to retained business



5,945



3,983



13,689



7,890 Management expenses - total

$ 14,907

$ 10,195

$ 38,503

$ 25,247































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 G&A























Salaries and benefits - GAAP

$ 3,751

$ 4,025

$ 12,366

$ 11,466 Other operating expenses - GAAP



2,317



4,124



(1,744)



6,769 Subtotal



6,068



8,149



10,622



18,235 Adjustments:























Less: Stock-based compensation



670



(996)



287



(2,765) Less: Mark-to-market option allowance



2,224



(941)



13,905



1,887 G&A

$ 8,962

$ 6,212

$ 24,814

$ 17,357































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Management Interest Credited























Interest credited - GAAP

$ 5,682

$ 284

$ (6,489)

$ 1,868 Adjustments:























Less: FIA interest credited - GAAP



(3,041)



549



11,124



(38) Add: FIA options cost - amortized



2,111



2,397



5,959



4,280 Management interest credited

$ 4,752

$ 3,230

$ 10,594

$ 6,110































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation - Management Expenses to GAAP Expenses























Total expenses - GAAP

$ 14,294

$ 9,186

$ 9,573

$ 21,883 Adjustments:























Less: Benefits



(1,351)



—



(2,345)



— Less: Stock-based compensation



670



(996)



287



(2,765) Less: Mark-to-market option allowance



2,224



(941)



13,905



1,887 Less: FIA interest credited - GAAP



(3,041)



549



11,124



(38) Add: FIA options cost - amortized



2,111



2,397



5,959



4,280 Management expenses - total

$ 14,907

$ 10,195

$ 38,503

$ 25,247

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continue," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology used in connection with any discussion of future operating results or financial performance. These statements are only predictions and reflect our management's good faith present expectation of future events and are subject to a number of important factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or projected, forecast, estimated or budgeted in such forward-looking statements include among others, the following possibilities:

intense competition, including pricing, competitive pressures from established insurers with greater financial resources, the entry of new competitors, and the introduction of new products by new and existing competitors;

our business plan, particularly including our reinsurance strategy, may not prove to be successful;

our reliance on third-party insurance marketing organizations to market and sell our annuity insurance products through a network of independent agents;

adverse changes in our ratings obtained from independent rating agencies;

failure to maintain adequate reinsurance;

our inability to expand our insurance operations outside the 22 states and District of Columbia in which we are currently licensed;

our annuity insurance products may not achieve significant market acceptance;

we may continue to experience operating losses in the foreseeable future;

the possible loss or retirement of one or more of our key executive personnel;

adverse state and federal legislation or regulation, including decreases in rates, limitations on premium levels, increases in minimum capital and reserve requirements, benefit mandates and tax treatment of insurance products;

fluctuations in interest rates causing a reduction of investment income or increase in interest expense and in the market value of interest-rate sensitive investment;

failure to obtain new customers, retain existing customers, or reductions in policies in force by existing customers;

higher service, administrative, or general expense due to the need for additional advertising, marketing, administrative or management information systems expenditures;

changes in our liquidity due to changes in asset and liability matching;

possible claims relating to sales practices for insurance products; and

lawsuits in the ordinary course of business.

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and typically transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

















September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except share information)



(Unaudited)





Assets











Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value

(amortized cost: $923,063 and $679,921, respectively)

$ 1,048,081

$ 683,296 Mortgage loans on real estate, held for investment



204,423



183,203 Derivative instruments



11,840



23,022 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $12,762 in 2022 and $22,158 in 2021)



9,325



21,869 Other invested assets



78,569



35,293 Investment escrow



344



3,611 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



501



500 Preferred stock



21,579



18,686 Notes receivable



6,189



5,960 Policy loans



21



87 Total investments



1,380,872



975,527 Cash and cash equivalents



208,664



142,013 Deferred acquisition costs, net



39,377



24,530 Premiums receivable



364



354 Accrued investment income



23,915



13,623 Reinsurance recoverables



5,791



38,579 Intangible assets



700



700 Property and equipment, net



1,990



386 Operating lease right of use assets



2,179



2,360 Receivable for securities sold



13,026



19,732 Other assets



9,190



2,113 Total assets

$ 1,686,068

$ 1,219,917 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Benefit reserves

$ 12,953

$ 12,941 Policy claims



2,963



237 Deposit-type contracts



1,537,583



1,075,439 Advance premiums



2



1 Deferred gain on coinsurance transactions



35,464



28,589 Lease liabilities











Operating lease



2,192



2,364 Payable for securities purchased



20,941



5,546 Other liabilities



34,100



9,044 Total liabilities



1,646,198



1,134,161 Stockholders' Equity:











Voting common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; 3,737,564 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; non-voting common

stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding June 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—



—





4



4 Additional paid-in capital



138,166



138,452 Treasury stock



(175)



(175) Accumulated deficit



(53,276)



(70,159) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)



(52,943)



2,634 Total Midwest Holding Inc.'s stockholders' equity



31,776



70,756 Noncontrolling interests



8,094



15,000 Total stockholders' equity



39,870



85,756 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,686,068

$ 1,219,917

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss





























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues























Investment income, net of expenses

$ 12,938

$ 6,196

$ 29,721

$ 12,303 Net realized loss on investments



4,135



(2,115)



(14,676)



(2,704) Amortization of deferred gain on reinsurance transactions



1,239



662



3,251



1,711 Service fee revenue, net of expenses



118



628



1,632



1,738 Other revenue



569



400



1,530



1,007 Total revenue



18,999



5,771



21,458



14,055 Expenses























Interest credited



5,682



284



(6,489)



1,868 Benefits



1,351



-



2,345



- Amortization of deferred acquisition costs



1,193



753



3,095



1,780 Salaries and benefits



3,751



4,025



12,366



11,466 Other operating expenses



2,317



4,124



(1,744)



6,769 Total expenses



14,294



9,186



9,573



21,883 Net income (loss) before income tax expense



4,705



(3,415)



11,885



(7,828) Income tax expense



(1,250)



351



(3,848)



(1,828) Net income (loss) after income tax expense



3,455



(3,064)



8,037



(9,656) Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(3,975)



—



(8,845)



— Net income (loss) attributable to Midwest Holding Inc.



7,430



(3,064)



16,882



(9,656) Comprehensive (loss) income:























Unrealized gains (losses) on investments arising

during the three months ended September 2022

and 2021, net of offsets, net of tax ($2.0 million and

$120,000, respectively); unrealized gains (losses)

on investments arising during the nine months

ended September 2022 and 2021, net of offsets,

net of tax ($4.7 million and $61,000, respectively)



(26,114)



1,085



(55,483)



2,421 Unrealized losses on foreign currency



(951)



(505)



(94)



(1,611) Less: Reclassification adjustment for net realized

losses on investments, net of offsets during the three

months ended September 2022 and 2021 (net of tax

($2.4 million) and $209,000, respectively);

reclassification adjustment for net realized losses on

investments, net of offsets during the nine months

ended September 2022 and 2021 (net of tax

($5.0 million) and $294,000, respectively)



(27,064)



580



(55,577)



810 Comprehensive loss

$ (19,634)

$ (2,484)

$ (38,695)

$ (8,846)

























Impairment























Total other-than-temporary impairment























Portion of impairment loss recognized in OCI



346



—



880



— Net other-than-temporary impairment loss recognized in net income



—



—



—



—



$ 346

$ —

$ 880

$ —

























Income (loss) per common share























Basic

$ 1.99

$ (0.82)



4.52



(2.58) Diluted

$ 1.96

$ (0.82)

$ 4.45

$ (2.58)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)











































Three months ended September 30,











Additional























Treasury

Common

Paid-In

Retained







Noncontrolling

Total (In thousands)

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

AOCI*

Interest

Equity Balance at March 31, 2022

$ (175)

$ 4

$ 138,838

$ (60,707)

$ (25,877)

$ 12,413

$ 64,496 Net income (loss)



—



—



—



7,431



—



—



7,431 Employee stock options



—



—



(672)



—



—



—



(672) Unrealized gains on investments, net of taxes



—



—



—



—



(27,066)



—



(27,066) Noncontrolling interest



—



—



—



—



—



(4,319)



(4,319) Balance, September 30, 2022

$ (175)

$ 4

$ 138,166

$ (53,276)

$ (52,943)

$ 8,094

$ 39,870 Balance at March 31, 2021

$ (175)

$ 4

$ 135,233

$ (60,114)

$ 6,661

$ —

$ 81,609 Net income (loss)



—



—



—



(3,064)



—



—



(3,064) Additional capital raise related expenses



—



—



7



—



—



—



7 Employee stock options



—



—



996



—



—



—



996 Unrealized gains on investments, net of taxes



—



—



—



—



580



—



580 Balance, June 30, 2021

$ (175)

$ 4

$ 136,236

$ (63,178)

$ 7,241

$ —

$ 80,128

















































Nine months ended September 30,















Additional



























Treasury

Common

Paid-In

Retained





Noncontrolling

Total (In thousands)

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

AOCI*

Interest

Equity Balance, December 31, 2021

$ (175)

$ 4

$ 138,452

$ (70,158)

$ 2,634

$ 15,000

$ 85,757 Net income (loss)



—



—



—



16,882



—



—



16,882 Employee stock options



—



—



(286)



—



—



—



(286) Unrealized gains on investments, net of taxes



—



—



—



—



(55,577)



—



(55,577) Noncontrolling interest



—



—



—



—



—



(6,906)



(6,906) Balance, June 30, 2022

$ (175)

$ 4

$ 138,166

$ (53,276)

$ (52,943)

$ 8,094

$ 39,870 Balance at December 31, 2020

$ (175)

$ 4

$ 133,592

$ (53,522)

$ 6,431

$ —

$ 86,330 Net income (loss)



—



—



—



(9,656)



—



—



(9,656) Additional capital raise related expenses



—



—



(121)



—



—



—



(121) Employee stock options



—



—



2,765



—



—



—



2,765 Unrealized losses on investments, net of taxes



—



—



—



—



810



—



810 Balance, September 30, 2021

$ (175)

$ 4

$ 136,236

$ (63,178)

$ 7,241

$ —

$ 80,128

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands)

2022

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Gain (loss) attributable to Midwest Holding, Inc.

$ 16,882

$ (9,656) Adjustments to arrive at cash provided by operating activities:











Net premium and discount on investments



(6,982)



(1,529) Depreciation and amortization



229



38 Stock options



(287)



2,765 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs



3,095



1,780 Deferred acquisition costs capitalized



(18,285)



(12,449) Net realized loss on investments



14,676



2,704 Deferred gain on coinsurance transactions



6,875



9,601 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Reinsurance recoverables



33,698



(6,659) Interest and dividends due and accrued



(10,292)



(5,368) Premiums receivable



(10)



(20) Deposit-type liabilities



(17,245)



- Policy liabilities



2,740



14,763 Receivable and payable for securities



22,100



— Other assets and liabilities



17,698



4,947 Other assets and liabilities - discontinued operations



—



— Net cash provided by operating activities



64,892



917 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Fixed maturities available for sale:











Purchases



(692,348)



(480,700) Proceeds from sale or maturity



296,179



204,452 Mortgage loans on real estate, held for investment











Purchases



(75,985)



(97,075) Proceeds from sale



58,033



25,749 Derivatives











Purchases



(22,981)



(14,496) Proceeds from sale



3,232



4,314 Equity securities











Purchases



—



(38,972) Proceeds from sale



12,772



— Purchase of equity method securities











Other invested assets











Purchases



(48,302)



(58,437) Proceeds from sale



3,334



34,965 Purchase of restricted common stock in FHLB



(1)



(500) Preferred stock



(2,893)



(3,128) Notes receivable



—



— Net change in policy loans



66



(9) Net purchases of property and equipment



(1,830)



(54) Net cash used in investing activities



(470,724)



(423,891) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net transfer to noncontrolling interest



(6,906)



— Capital contribution



—



(121) Receipts on deposit-type contracts



509,660



367,446 Withdrawals on deposit-type contracts



(30,271)



(14,543) Net cash provided by financing activities



472,483



352,782 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



66,651



(70,192) Cash and cash equivalents:











Beginning



142,013



151,679 Ending

$ 208,664

$ 81,487













Supplementary information











Cash paid for taxes

$ 2,870

$ 3,711

