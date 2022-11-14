InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cover for Video Game Controllers (CHK 274)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a new cover for video game controllers to absorb shock and prevent direct impact if dropped or struck," said an inventor, from Wheeling, Ill., "so I invented the SURGE PROTECTOR. My design would also offer a stylish alternative to conventional controller covers and protectors."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a video gaming controller. In doing so, it protects against drops and other accidental damage. As a result, it eliminates the cost associated with purchasing replacement controllers. It also could provide added style. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

