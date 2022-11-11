Nebraska's Governor-Elect Jim Pillen to Attend a Public Briefing on NioCorp's Elk Creek Project at 2:30 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Syracuse, Nebraska

Governor-Elect is Expected to Make Remarks and Take Questions Following the Briefing

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen (R) will be in Syracuse, Nebraska on Thursday, November 17, 2022 to attend a public briefing from 2:30 – 3:30 PM on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), which is being developed by NioCorp Development Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF).

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Kimmel Ag Expo Center, located at 198 Plum Street, in Syracuse, Nebraska. The Center is located approximately 30 miles from Lincoln, 47 miles from Omaha, and 30 miles from Elk Creek.

Those wishing to attend are asked to pre-register here: https://www.niocorp.com/2022-town-hall-meetings/

Following an update briefing on the Project from NioCorp, the Governor-elect is expected to make remarks and take questions from attendees. The event is open to the news media.

NioCorp is hosting two additional town hall meetings that day in the Kimmel Ag Center: a luncheon event at 12 noon Central, and a dinner event at 6 p.m. Central. More information on these events can be seen here: https://www.niocorp.com/niocorp-to-host-town-hall-meetings/

Jim Sims, Corporate Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 720-639-4650, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

