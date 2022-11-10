Tampa General Hospital's John Couris and Mark Runyon Named Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duo by Becker's Hospital Review

TGH CEO and CFO recognized for leadership and driving innovation to boost quality and lower the cost of care

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), and Mark Runyon, executive vice president and CFO of TGH, are among the seven CEO and CFO pairs from hospitals and health systems across the country recognized by Becker's Hospital Review 2022 "Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duos" list.

Couris, a nationally recognized leader in health care, took the helm of TGH in 2017 and during his tenure has championed health care innovation and transformation for both the academic medical center's team and its patients and community. Together with Runyon, who joined TGH in 2020, they drive TGH's fundamental mission of providing excellent, comprehensive and innovative care to patients.

"The relationship between a hospital's CEO and CFO is instrumental to an organization's growth and success, and Mark has proven over the last two and a half years that providing high quality care in a safe environment – and doing that in a financially sustainable way – is his primary concern. We are grateful for that," said Couris. "Every day Mark encourages and empowers his team to think strategically and identify opportunities to innovate and improve processes and lower the cost of providing high quality health care."

Couris' and Runyon's approaches to leading TGH balance each other. Couris focuses on big and bold ideas and Runyon's grounded thinking and rationale help to make those ideas a reality. As noted by Becker's Hospital Review, "they push boundaries together and are always challenging each other and holding each other accountable."

"John is always on the hunt for a way to shake things up to drive a more positive experience for healthcare consumers and our TGH team members," said Runyon. "John places a strong importance on collaboration and inclusivity, especially within his teams, to ensure that all team members are empowered to innovate, and all stakeholders are heard. We are a stronger organization because of that."

This inclusion in the "Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duos" list by Becker's Hospital Review comes on the heels of several recent accolades for Couris and TGH. Earlier this year, Couris was named to Becker's list of 113 "Great Leaders in Healthcare 2022" as well as Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Innovators list, City & State Florida's "Health Care Power 100" (#4 in 2022) and INFLUENCE Magazine's INFLUENCE 150: the 150 most influential people in Florida politics. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General has also been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.

