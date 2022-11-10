S&P Global Market Intelligence Recognized by INvolve's Outstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists for Driving LGBT+ Inclusion within the Global Workplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced that two colleagues have been selected to the 2022 Outstanding LGBT+ Future Leaders Role Model Lists. Carolyn Pitta, Head of Product Development for S&P Global Marketplace, and Rebecca Isjwara, Reporter, Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Group have been recognized on this year's lists.

INvolve's global Outstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists showcase LGBT+ business leaders and allies who are breaking down barriers and creating more inclusive workplaces across the world.

"I'm delighted to see that Carolyn and Rebecca have been recognized for their tremendous efforts in championing inclusion and creating a safe place where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work. Together with our PRIDE people resource group, our global people policies and the dedication of folks like Carolyn and Rebecca, S&P Global demonstrates a firm commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud to build a more inclusive workplace," said Adam Kansler, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Carolyn and Rebecca were nominated for their work supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion inside of the organization, including their work with the PRIDE people resource group, as well as their public work to further drive LGBTQ+ inclusion more widely in society.

"We are thrilled to see Carolyn and Rebecca recognized on the 2022 Outstanding LGBT+ Future Leaders list. These lists champion trailblazers and we are so proud of all the work they have done to drive inclusion and pave the way for future generations of LGBTQ+ leaders and allies. Our people are at the very heart of our DEI strategy, and our organization is a more inclusive place because of the support and leadership that people like Carolyn and Rebecca demonstrate," said Sujatha Zafar, VP of DEI, S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Earlier this year, six S&P Global Market Intelligence's executives were recognized on the Empower Role Model Lists. In 2021, twelve S&P Global leaders were featured on various INvolve Role Model Lists including Empower, Heroes and Outstanding.

