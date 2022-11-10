RFG Advisory Named to the Inaugural Forbes/SHOOK List of Top 100 RIA Firms

The recognition comes on the heels of RFG's 2022 Wealthies win, as well as their inclusion on the Investment News' 2022 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFG Advisory, an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent Advisors, is proud to announce that they've been named to the first-ever Forbes list of America's Top RIA Firms, compiled in partnership with SHOOK Research.

RFG Advisory (PRNewswire)

We're honored to be recognized by Forbes and SHOOK for the work that forms the foundation of our platform.

RFG was chosen as number 93 on the list of 100, which was culled from nearly 36,535 nominations by SHOOK's in-depth analysis, including both quantitative metrics such as revenue, AUM and retention rate, as well as qualitative research that took into account telephone, virtual and in-person meetings, compliance records, client experience, community involvement, team dynamics and more.

"More than ever, today's investors need sound financial guidance and care from independent Advisors, and that's exactly what we empower our Advisors to provide with a robust suite of partner resources," said Bobby White, CEO of RFG. "We're honored to be recognized by Forbes and SHOOK for the work that forms the foundation of our platform."

To further the growth of their independent Advisor partners, RFG offers end-to-end support including a fully integrated tech platform designed to amplify client relationships and drive operational efficiencies; an institutional-caliber investment management platform, Bluemonte, managed by RFG's Chief Investment Officer, Rick Wedell; award-winning operational solutions, including this year's Wealthmanagement.com Best Non-Custodial RIA Support platform; StrongHER money, a powerful educational and prospecting platform helping Advisors build and deepen relationships with female clients; as well as practice management and community-building initiatives to foster connection and collaboration across all the Advisors they serve.

"It's been a remarkable year for the RFG team," added President Shannon Spotswood. "Recognition like this from Forbes, as well the honor of being named to InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2022 and our recent Wealthie award, solidifies not only the value and impact of the work we're doing, but the why behind it. We're relentless about building the best possible support system for our Advisors so that in turn, they have all the resources they need to serve their clients and grow their firms."

Since July of this year, ten Advisors have joined the RFG platform, including Matthew Byars, Marcia Miller, CEP®, RFC®, David Pulcini Jr, RICP®, CFP®, Christopher Cortina, Alex Neri, CFP®, RICP®, Joseph Prestigiacomo, CFP®, John P. Harms, CFP®, RICP®, Marshal Scheidt, Brent Barrett Blair, Joe Stephens, CFP®.

To learn more about RFG and their suite of solutions for independent Advisors, click here .

For more information about our recent awards and criteria, please visit www.rfgadvisory.com/awards.

Data provided to SHOOK ® Research, LLC by RFG Advisory as of 12/31/21. America's Top Registered Investment Advisor Firms ranking by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerance vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. RFG Advisory did not pay a fee to participate or be considered.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

The viewpoints here are those of RFG Advisory, LLC Management and may not reflect those of its employees or clients. These views are subject to change at any time without notice.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

RFG Advisory is an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of RFG by the Commission, nor does it indicate that RFG or any associated investment advisory representative has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RFG Advisory