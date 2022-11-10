Phillips 66® Kicks off Bedlam Series with Pre-Game Festivities and Famous Faces

The Eli Young Band headlines Friday concert; Former player meet-and-greets before the rivalry game between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University on Saturday

NORMAN, Okla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year – college football season! To celebrate the latest game in the Bedlam Series, Phillips 66® is sponsoring an array of pre-game activities to help students and fans get their heads in the game.

Bedlam Series 2022 Meet & Greet (PRNewswire)

Bedlam Series Beats & Bites concert: Friday, Nov. 18

Kicking off game day weekend, country music acts Wade Bowen and The Eli Young Band will perform at the Bedlam Series Beats & Bites concert, presented by Phillips 66®. The concert will take place Friday, Nov. 18 at Riverwind Casino in Norman, Oklahoma. Whether you are rooting for OSU or OU, all football and country music fans are welcome. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at https://www.riverwind.com/entertainment/events/ or at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.

Pre-Game Meet-and-Greets with Jason White and Josh Fields

To keep the game day spirit alive, Phillips 66 will also be at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the Nov. 19 Phillips 66 Bedlam Series game, offering meet-and-greets with former University of Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jason White and former Oklahoma State University quarterback Josh Fields.

Bedlam Series attendees are invited to stop by to receive autographed posters and pose for photos with White and Fields at Heisman Park on the east side of the stadium, starting three hours before kickoff. Fans who come by the booth will also have a chance to receive free vouchers to fuel up at their local Phillips 66® station after the game.

The fun continues during the game where all attendees are eligible to participate in a trivia contest and one lucky winner will receive a year's supply of gas*, which will be awarded after the third quarter.

*Subject to terms and conditions. Total prize value is $3,900.

