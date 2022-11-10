Nov 19 Luxury Auction® Sale Set for Tri-Level Estate in Private & Gated California Enclave

DEL MAR, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A luxury home in one of San Diego County's boutique residential enclaves has been scheduled for sale at a luxury auction® on November 19. The property first hit the market asking $8 million, though it will now be offered without reserve in next Saturday's sale, meaning it will be sold to the auction's highest bidder regardless of the amount of the high bid. The homeowners retained property auction specialist Platinum Luxury Auctions for the sale. Platinum is working in tandem with the property's listing brokerage of record, Agentdesks Incorporated, out of San Francisco, CA.

The residence is located within the community of Rancho Del Mar, a private and gated development of only 27 luxury homes located adjacent to the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. The community is also within 1-1.5 miles of the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club and Morgan's Run Club and Resort. Solana Beach and the glistening Pacific Ocean are just a 5-min drive from the property's front door.

"The property's location is terrific for avid golfers, beachgoers, or for those simply seeking the peace of mind and relaxed lifestyle provided by living in a boutique, gated community," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "And being 20 minutes from central San Diego is ideal for business commuters and frequent travelers."

Sited on a one-half-acre lot and perched atop a hillside, the parcel features mature landscaping that offers added privacy, while still allowing for views of the Loma Santa Fe golf course, especially from the various terraces on the second story.

The home's three living levels combine for a total of 8,500 square feet of living area, with 6 bedrooms, 7 full and one-half baths. The current owners built the home in 2011, enlisting the help of local architect William Currier to create the Tuscan-inspired abode. Thanks to one of the owners having a business background in the import and export of European building materials, the property's design benefits from the extensive use of fine marbles, custom stone and brick, and beautiful wooden beams throughout.

Prominent interior features include a 2-story foyer with dual staircases and large chandelier, sprawling grand salon with soaring ceilings, a wet bar, fireplace lounge, formal dining, in-law's suite with kitchenette, and a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a Wood Stone pizza oven. The lowermost level also includes multiple entertainment areas, a fitness center, and a climate-controlled wine room with an oversized tasting lounge.

Outdoors, a cozy loggia with a firepit and surround seating, additional stone fireplace and adjacent summer kitchen/bar continue the Tuscan ambiance, while a more tropical atmosphere is provided by a custom, resort-style pool and spa with waterfall features, surrounded by a stone paver pool deck.

Interested buyers and real estate brokers may tour the property between the hours of 11am and 5pm PT daily, until the auction date. Those wishing to schedule a tour must make an appointment in advance by contacting Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.683.3789. Registration is required to participate in the auction and must be completed by a deadline of 5pm PT on Friday, November 18. Registration details are available by contacting Mr. Cerini. Photo, video, and various due diligence documents are also available online at CaliforniaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The luxury real estate auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties located within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.25 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.9 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide. Learn more at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

