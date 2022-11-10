DIGICEL PROVIDES UPDATE ON TRADING CONDITIONS IN HAITI

H2 FY23 results for Digicel Haiti will be significantly impacted

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digicel Group Holdings Limited ("DGHL" or "Digicel") provides the following market update on current trading conditions in Haiti and the impact they are having on its business.

The current security situation in Haiti has deteriorated considerably following a lifting of fuel subsidies in September 2022 resulting in public unrest, violence and substantial disruption to economic activity.

In addition to the very regrettable community and societal impacts, ongoing disruption to the country's daily operations and particularly fuel supplies, has had a substantial impact on economic activity and Digicel's operations in Haiti which depend on fuel to operate much of its network.

Digicel is working hard to ensure that key sites in terms of traffic and population coverage are operating as effectively as possible, though as much as 50% per cent of its national telecommunications network is experiencing disruption at any given time.

While it is difficult to forecast given the uncertainty in the market and fluctuations in the exchange rate, Digicel estimates the financial impact on Digicel Haiti in H2 FY23 (the six-month period ended March 31, 2023) will be significant. On a reported basis, assuming recent trends, Digicel estimates Adjusted EBITDA in Haiti will be in the region of US$25 – 35 million compared to US$74 million in the prior half year.

Commenting, Digicel's Chairman, Denis O'Brien, said: "Our thoughts are with the people of Haiti as they suffer extreme community and societal impacts. At times like these, our priorities are our colleagues and our customers. As such, we have activated our emergency protocols to secure the safety of our staff and their families and to ensure business continuity."

A further update on trading conditions in Haiti will be provided in our Q2 FY23 results call which will take place on November 29, 2022.

