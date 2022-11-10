CMIT Solutions Annual Conference, CMIT Connect Live!, Sets Vision for the Organization Going Into 2023

Leading IT Services Franchise Announces Several Strategic Initiatives and Celebrates Franchisee Accomplishments

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMIT Solutions, a leading information technology (IT) managed services provider (MSP) serving the SMB market, held its annual conference November 1 – 3 in Denver, CO. Named "CMIT Connect Live!" the conference was a celebration of the organization hitting its goal of a $100 million in systemwide revenue this past August. In addition to the celebration, the company announced several strategic goals and initiatives.

"CMIT Connect Live!" focused on the state of the MSP industry and the current increase in cybersecurity risk occurring globally. Roger Lewis, CEO of CMIT Solutions, announced the company's next goals of reaching $200 million in systemwide revenue and 50 franchise locations earning more than one million in revenue in the next three to five years. The company plans to achieve these objectives by focusing extensively on lead generation, in-depth marketing programs, and growing national accounts. The success of these programs already has paid huge dividends resulting in CMIT Solution's 2022 achievement of its $100 million milestone more than a year ahead of the vision statement timeline.

"It's been a remarkable and inspiring experience to come together and connect with our franchisees and technology partners to value the ways in which everyone supports one another," said Lewis. "We'll continue to strive for excellence as we move towards our next goal of reaching $200 million in systemwide revenue. This conference is a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate our $100 million milestone, and after this event, we'll hone our focus on achieving the next one. I'm looking forward to keeping this momentum by staying committed to helping our clients implement and maintain reliable technology as well as provide affordable, top-notch IT and cybersecurity services. The industry continues to experience exponential growth. There's no better time to be in the CMIT Solutions system other than right now."

CMIT Solutions announced several other key initiatives centered on reaching their goal of $200 million and at least 50 franchise locations reaching the million dollar systemwide revenue mark. This includes launching a new website, increasing lead generation, utilizing an updated marketing coordinator program, and implementing a sales development representative program to generate leads and ultimately contribute to the growth of CMIT Solutions' businesses throughout North America.

Throughout the three-day conference, franchisees were also able to attend extensive sales and marketing trainings, educational seminars, and had opportunities to share best practices with one another. The accomplishments of franchisees and supplier partners were celebrated as well with an award ceremony.

Lewis presented the highest annual honor, "Franchise of the Year," to CMIT Solutions of Portland Central owner, Ian Miller. This recognition was earned for achieving a series of high marks in all criteria judged, including total revenue, operations, number of managed seats, and participation within the franchise system.

Additional honorees from the CMIT Connect Live! award ceremony include:

President's Award – Usiosefe Aimiuwu (CMIT Solutions in San Marcos and New Braunfels, Texas )

Rookie of the Year – Keith Tessler (CMIT Solutions in the Main Line area of New York ) and Arvind Hariharan (CMIT Solutions in Tempe and North Chandler, Arizona )

Technician of the Year – John Logiudice (CMIT Solutions in the Manhattan area of New York )

Mastermind Group of the Year – Alliance

Marketing Excellence Award – Evan Stein (CMIT Solutions in the Wall Street and Grand Central areas of New York )

Sales Excellence Award – David Grubb (CMIT Solutions in the Tribeca area of New York )

Service Delivery Manager of the Year – Jim Majorowicz (CMIT Solutions in the Central area of Portland, Oregon )

About CMIT Solutions

CMIT Solutions (CMIT) is a leading provider of information technology (IT) managed services and products to businesses and is uniquely capable of supporting businesses anywhere, coast to coast in the United States and Canada. By focusing on developing and maintaining local, trust-based relationships with its customers, CMIT Solutions meets their specific technology and cybersecurity requirements. CMIT Solutions offers a wide variety of services and solutions including computer and app implementation and maintenance, help desk support, backup and recovery, cybersecurity solutions and monitoring, and more. As a large network of franchise locations, CMIT Solutions is uniquely able to offer enterprise-class solutions at prices small businesses can afford. CMIT Solutions has ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list for eight consecutive years and is designated as a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute. Because of its growing geographic presence and partner programs, CMIT Solutions is a channel for larger firms desiring to reach businesses at the local level in North America.

