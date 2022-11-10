CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDING AGAIN IN NASHVILLE AREA WITH NEWEST OPENING IN HERMITAGE

– Fast casual concept celebrates opening on Nov. 16th with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests –

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Hermitage, Tennessee. Located at 5225 Old Hickory Blvd., the Hermitage restaurant is the eighth Chick for the Nashville metro area and the 21st overall in Tennessee. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when the restaurant will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"Chicken Salad Chick first came to the Nashville market in 2016, and our restaurant teams have loved doing business here ever since," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "As a bustling area for living, working and shopping, the Hermitage neighborhood is a great fit for our Southern hospitality and made-from-scratch chicken salad favorites. We look forward to welcoming our new neighbors to our dining room for lunch or dinner or helping them feed their busy families on the go, and we are thankful to the community for continuing to support our growth in Nashville and throughout the state."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only. .

Thursday, Nov. 17 – The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

Friday, Nov. 18 – The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Tote Bag. **

Saturday, Nov. 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Large Chick Cooler. **

Chicken Salad Chick in Hermitage will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

* Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickHermitageTN/ .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

