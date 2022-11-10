Chick-fil-A Helps Spark Joy This Season with the Return of the Peppermint Chip Milkshake & Chicken Tortilla Soup

Holiday favorites join menu for a limited time, starting Nov. 14

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A® is welcoming back two menu favorites that have become beloved holiday food traditions for guests: the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup. These seasonal items will be available nationwide* starting Nov. 14, while supplies last.

Seasonal Sensations

Peppermint Chip Milkshake

First introduced to customers in 2008, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake has grown into an iconic holiday treat. The seasonal milkshake is frequently requested to return to menus. In fact, more Peppermint Chip Milkshakes were ordered in 2021 than any previous year.

"As one of our most popular seasonal items, we're always excited to bring back the Peppermint Chip Milkshake to our menus. We know that it's a part of our customers' holiday traditions. Whether it's enjoyed on its own or used as part of a recipe like our Peppermint Milkshake Pie, we hope this special treat is a great start to the holiday season." – LESLIE NESLAGE, DIRECTOR OF MENU & PACKAGING AT CHICK-FIL-A

The Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake combines the classic holiday flavor of peppermint bark with its hand-spun Icedream® to create a unique treat.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Initially on the menu at S. Truett Cathy's original dine-in restaurant in Hapeville, Ga., the Chicken Tortilla Soup made its way to Chick-fil-A menus nationwide in 2012 as a warm, delicious dish.

"Our Chicken Tortilla Soup is comforting and hearty and gives guests a taste of home with each bite. Many do not realize we use both our spicy and original chicken in the recipe, which gives the soup a subtle kick. Customers look forward to its return each year, and I encourage newcomers to try it this season." – NESLAGE

Available for dine-in, pick up or delivery, guests can check the Chick-fil-A® App, online or contact their local restaurant to find out if the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are served at a nearby participating location. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase which can be used to redeem available rewards.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A's limited-time winter menu or to read stories about the company's people and guests, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.

*Available at participating restaurants nationwide. Whipped cream and cherry toppings are not offered on milkshakes with delivery orders.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 170,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,700 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR Magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year for 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and via @ChickfilANews.

