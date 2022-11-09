Zephyr Hosts Seventh Annual Designer Retreat in San Francisco and Napa

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and customer care, hosted its seventh annual Zephyr Designer Retreat October 18th – 21st, 2022 in San Francisco and Napa. The retreat attracted leading designers and influencers from across the US to learn about Zephyr while experiencing the best design, food, wellness, and wine.

The retreat kicked-off at the Zephyr Design & Experience Center: a 7,000-square-foot showroom in the heart of San Francisco's Design District that features the entire collection of Zephyr range hoods and Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Coolers. The designers received a company and product overview by Zephyr VP of Marketing Sarah Wahl and VP of Product Jeremy Snider. Zephyr design partner Fu-Tung Cheng presented on his history, design philosophy, and recent projects. Zephyr also welcomed Architectural Digest's global editorial director and US editor in chief, Amy Astley for a visit with the designers and product tour.

Zephyr hosted the designers at the 1 Hotel San Francisco — the city's newest, most thoughtfully designed, eco-friendly hotel — and visited SF restaurants such as Tosca Café and Boulettes Larder. The retreat ended in Napa with the Bountiful Table wine and food journey at Joseph Phelps Vineyards and a curated wellness experience at Stanly Ranch resort.

Retreat members included: Alvin Wayne (@alvinwayne), Andre Jordan Hilton (@andre_jordan_hilton), Beth Diana Smith (@bethdianasmith), Bre Hance (@inhance_interiors), Christina Kim (@ckiminteriordesign.com), Keia McSwain (@keiamcswain), Linda Hayslett (@lhdesigned), Nikki Levy (@nikkilevyinteriors), and Rydhima Brar (@rteriorstudio)

"The Designer Retreat was an incredible week full of inspiration and connection," says Zephyr VP of Marketing Sarah Wahl. "We had an amazing time getting to know all of the designers and sharing more about how Zephyr continues to lead the industry in design, innovation, and technology. We look forward to ongoing partnerships with all of our retreat attendees in 2023."

Zephyr reached an audience of more than 2 million during the Designer Retreat via social media posts, videos, and reels. Coverage from the Zephyr Designer Retreat can be found here.

About Zephyr

For the past 25 years Zephyr has led the industry in smart design and clean air and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its first collection of wine and beverage coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

