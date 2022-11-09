SOUNDSCAPE VR MUSICAL METAVERSE LAUNCHES PC MODE

Virtual Reality Platform Soundscape VR Announces Artist Concert Deals

Goose, Big Wild, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Gioli & Assia, Hermitude, Opiuo, and Husa & Zeyada Join Soundscape VR's Artist-Driven Metaverse

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Science Studios, creator of virtual reality music platform Soundscape VR (SVR), today announces a myriad of new artist content deals and best-in-class features added to its musical entertainment VR metaverse.

"The Metaverse doesn't have to be ugly." - Soundscape VR Founder and Creator Eric Alexander

Proving that Soundscape VR is the most immersive, innovative, and creative Music Metaverse, VR concert performances are now available from American indie-groove band, Goose; psychedelic funk band, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong; vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Big Wild; New Zealand's electronic music star, Opiuo; Australian electronic-hip hop duo Hermitude; Italian multi-instrumentalists Gioli & Assia; and live indie electronica band Husa & Zeyada.

"The Metaverse doesn't have to be ugly. Musicians should know that they don't have to sell out to Zuck's Meta to elevate their art in the musical metaverse," Soundscape VR Founder and Creator Eric Alexander explains. "Soundscape VR continues to stay a step ahead of our competitors by offering the purest, deepest, and most expansive musical metaverse experience with ultra-high-quality audio and visual splendor that goes far beyond any Meta Zuckerverse."

With a full menu of customizable avatars and online VR streaming concerts from a wide selection of artists and musical experiences, SVR features six massive yet detailed audio-reactive virtual reality worlds and hundreds of beautiful places to discover and enjoy new music and offers the best VR experience for audiophiles. Soundscape's free locomotion system reveals a truly immersive experience that will power the music world miles into the metaverse like no other platform or technology.

Within the past year, Soundscape's Musical Metaverse has partnered with Grammy-winning artist SLASH; multi-platinum-selling rock band Evanescence; electronic bass music sensation Griz; American jam bands Umphrey's McGee and Dopapod; and fresh news faces in electronic music Memo Rex and Crescendoll, to provide a platform for artists to position their music in an immersive shared digital space, combining virtual reality, augmented reality, and the internet.

Soundscape VR's Musical metaverse in PC Mode is built on top of the legendary VR mode, enabling avatars from both realms to cross-play and attend events together while exploring dazzling worlds of Soundscape from all new perspectives.

SVR's virtual abstract worlds span for miles with futuristic skylines, blending reality with psychedelic visual effects, overflowing with lasers and reactive geometry. Each world – Crystalline Summit, Seachrome Oasis, Twilight Thicket, Silicia Sol, NeoNexus, and The Black Sun -- provides a dynamic virtual concert experience, giving music fans from around the world an opportunity to participate in a completely new and shared sonic-visual experience that is designed to scale infinitely, with no limit to the number of participants.

To further enhance the experience, the platform now offers avatar customizations for users to personalize their own virtual appearance, including hairstyles, outfits, and more. Armed with their new avatars, users can explore immersive, audio-reactive worlds.

Soundscape VR can be experienced in six unique ways across a variety of devices in a multiplatform play environment, including a wired or wireless VR headset, desktop PC, laptop, handheld devices, or TV with a gamepad. SVR is available for free on Steam or MetaQuest VR.

About Soundscape VR:

Groundbreaking music, arts, and gaming VR platform Soundscape VR (SVR) is enabling a new generation of live concerts, music experiences, and sound visualization, paving the way for the next technological expansion of the music industry. Friends across the globe can listen, fly, paint, explore, watch, dance, compete, and more - with infinite groups of players together in a sonic-visual adventure functioning as a 24/7 music festival. SVR's Sonic AI allows the software to visualize any genre of music, automatically, deeply integrating the music into the audio-reactive environments provided by SVR. Engineered by an independent collective of artists, musicians, and developers to be the premier destination for musical and artistic virtual reality content, SVR is regarded as one of the most immersive and technically impressive virtual reality apps in the world.

Soundscape VR is part of the Soundscape Universe, a collection of virtual, mixed and augmented reality software developed by Groove Science Studios (GSS).

