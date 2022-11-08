The Royal Sonesta Advances Sonesta's Global Development Strategy by Catering to the Upper Upscale Market

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced that The Royal Sonesta brand is now available for franchising in the U.S. The Royal Sonesta is a collection of unique hotels in some of the world's most exciting travel destinations that now provides franchisees an Upper Upscale option perfect for city and leisure destinations. The Royal Sonesta franchise offering advances Sonesta's global development strategy by adding a high-end brand to Sonesta's franchise portfolio.

Sonesta Chief Development Officer, Brian Quinn, said: "The introduction of The Royal Sonesta to our franchise portfolio marks a major step in Sonesta's evolution as an industry leader. We're excited to create new ways to expand our brands and provide franchisees a diverse portfolio across the upper upscale, upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments."

In September 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the U.S. with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchise support. It features 13 industry-leading brands with a wide range of hotel service levels to meet travelers' needs. Now, franchisees can benefit from the ability to franchise The Royal Sonesta, which redefines upscale travel with properties in exciting destinations, gourmet culinary options, noteworthy meeting and event spaces and high touch service.

Sonesta Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, Elizabeth Harlow, said: "The Royal Sonesta draws inspiration from each hotel's local surroundings to create innovative spaces with sophisticated design, memorable cuisine and dynamic programming. The Royal Sonesta provides our guests with the royal treatment through elevated hospitality that is warm, comfortable and intimate and creates unforgettable moments with a personal touch delivered in a welcoming environment."

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 16 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit franchise.sonesta.com or email development@sonesta.com .

