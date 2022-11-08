iRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $278.2 million , compared with $440.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was $825.5 million versus $1,109.5 million in the comparable period of 2021.

The company's third-quarter 2022 GAAP operating loss was $68.4 million , compared with third-quarter 2021 GAAP operating income of $40.5 million . iRobot's third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating loss was $34.5 million , compared with non-GAAP operating income of $48.0 million in the same period one year ago. The company's third-quarter 2022 operating loss primarily reflected the impact of lower revenue and a lower gross profit margin. The company's GAAP operating loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $155.6 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $43.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. iRobot's non-GAAP operating loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $106.3 million versus non-GAAP operating income of $71.9 million in the same period one year ago.

iRobot's GAAP net loss per share was $4.71 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP net income per share of $2.06 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.78 for the third quarter of 2022 versus non-GAAP net income per share of $1.67 in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per share for the first nine months of 2022 was $7.44 , compared with GAAP net income per share of $2.17 in the same period of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the company's non-GAAP net loss per share was $2.80 , compared with non-GAAP net income per share of $2.32 for the same period of 2021.

As of October 1, 2022 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $89.6 million , compared with $63.4 million as of July 2, 2022 and $234.5 million at the end of 2021. During the third quarter, the company drew down an incremental $55 million from its unsecured revolving line of credit of $150 million , which brought its balance outstanding to $90 million as of October 1, 2022 .

The company's inventory balance was $419 million , or 191 days, as of October 1, 2022 , versus $354 million , or 116 days, at the end of the third quarter one year ago. The increase in inventory primarily reflected higher on-hand inventory levels entering the quarter and the impact of relatively soft orders during the quarter as retailers and distributors in North America and EMEA took actions to reduce their own inventory levels. iRobot plans to use its on-hand inventory to help fulfill anticipated fourth-quarter 2022 orders.

Third-Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Given the ongoing disruptions and uncertainty that could impact the company's outlook and in light of the pending transaction with Amazon.com, Inc., which was announced on August 5, 2022, iRobot will not hold a third-quarter 2022 financial results conference call and its practice of providing financial guidance remains suspended.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, all of which are subject to change. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "expect," "target," similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements, including the Company's expectations regarding the restructuring of operations and the financial impacts thereof and management's plans for inventory use in the fourth quarter are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction with Amazon.com, Inc in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; (iii) potential delays in consummating the proposed transaction; (iv) the ability of the Company to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the Company's business and general economic conditions; (vii) the Company's ability to implement its business strategy; (viii) significant transaction costs associated with the proposed transaction; (ix) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction; (x) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm the Company's business, including current plans and operations; (xi) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (xii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (xiii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company's business; (xiv) general economic and market developments and conditions; (xv) the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; (xvi) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect the Company's financial performance; (xvii) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xviii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, (xviv) current supply chain challenges including current constraints in the availability of certain semiconductor components used in our products; (xx) the financial strength of our customers and retailers; (xxi) the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; and (xxii) competition, as well as the Company's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021















Revenue $ 278,191

$ $ 440,682

$ 825,511

$ 1,109,539 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue 200,947

277,703

558,111

684,190 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 837

225

2,533

675 Total cost of revenue 201,784

277,928

560,644

684,865















Gross profit 76,407

162,754

264,867

424,674















Operating expenses:













Research and development 41,425

40,262

125,893

120,859 Selling and marketing 60,273

59,055

197,355

186,722 General and administrative 31,508

22,688

84,585

72,587 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,568

251

12,603

661 Total operating expenses 144,774

122,256

420,436

380,829















Operating (loss) income (68,367)

40,498

(155,569)

43,845















Other (expense) income, net (979)

26,585

(19,906)

26,139















(Loss) income before income taxes (69,346)

67,083

(175,475)

69,984 Income tax expense 59,020

9,867

26,718

8,083 Net (loss) income $ (128,366)

$ 57,216

$ (202,193)

$ 61,901















Net (loss) income per share:













Basic $ (4.71)

$ 2.09

$ (7.44)

$ 2.22 Diluted $ (4.71)

$ 2.06

$ (7.44)

$ 2.17















Number of shares used in per share calculations:











Basic 27,264

27,413

27,159

27,923 Diluted 27,264

27,803

27,159

28,475















Stock-based compensation included in above figures:







Cost of revenue $ 548

$ 284

$ 1,574

$ 929 Research and development 2,797

2,361

7,657

6,896 Selling and marketing 1,658

895

4,800

2,982 General and administrative 3,274

(1,467)

9,477

5,388 Total $ 8,277

$ 2,073

$ 23,508

$ 16,195

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









October 1, 2022

January 1, 2022







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,588

$ 201,457 Short term investments -

33,044 Accounts receivable, net 133,055

160,642 Inventory 419,088

333,296 Other current assets 84,067

61,094 Total current assets 725,798

789,533 Property and equipment, net 67,173

78,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,520

37,609 Deferred tax assets 8,223

37,945 Goodwill 159,531

173,292 Intangible assets, net 10,948

28,410 Other assets 38,089

38,753 Total assets $ 1,038,282

$ 1,184,429







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 233,169

$ 251,298 Accrued expenses 84,359

132,618 Deferred revenue and customer advances 12,875

11,767 Short-term notes payable 90,000

- Total current liabilities 420,403

395,683 Operating lease liabilities 33,246

43,462 Deferred tax liabilities 1,013

3,250 Other long-term liabilities 21,841

25,311 Total long-term liabilities 56,100

72,023 Total liabilities 476,503

467,706 Stockholders' equity 561,779

716,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,038,282

$ 1,184,429

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the nine months ended

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (202,193)

$ 61,901 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 39,078

23,978 Loss (gain) on equity investment 18,828

(26,929) Stock-based compensation 23,508

16,195 Deferred income taxes, net 13,090

(8,190) Other 4,209

4,496 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source, excluding effects of acquisition





Accounts receivable 23,767

(71,368) Inventory (85,447)

(173,986) Other assets 31,268

(5,851) Accounts payable (24,054)

93,530 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (54,649)

(4,551) Net cash used in operating activities (212,595)

(90,775)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (8,895)

(25,302) Purchase of investments (3,150)

(9,641) Sales and maturities of investments 17,723

63,976 Net cash provided by investing activities 5,678

29,033







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 3,274

5,157 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (1,775)

(5,161) Stock repurchases -

(150,000) Proceeds from borrowings 90,000

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 91,499

(150,004)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,549

(2,877) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (111,869)

(214,623) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 201,457

432,635 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 89,588

$ 218,012

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 Revenue by Geography: *













Domestic $ 147,075

$ 216,542

$ 439,626

$ 528,138 International 131,116

224,140

385,885

581,401 Total $ 278,191

$ 440,682

$ 825,511

$ 1,109,539















Robot Units Shipped *













Vacuum 925

1,379

2,556

3,496 Mopping 81

164

289

449 Total 1,006

1,543

2,845

3,945















Revenue by Product Category **













Vacuum*** $ 251

$ 398

$ 736

$ 991 Mopping and other**** 27

43

90

119 Total $ 278

$ 441

$ 826

$ 1,110















Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 314

$ 322

$ 325

$ 322















Headcount 1,316

1,343







































* in thousands













** in millions













*** Includes Roomba robot vacuum-related accessory revenue **** Includes Braava robot mop-related accessory revenue and air purifier, handheld vacuum and Root















Certain numbers may not total due to rounding















iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations as well as any non-cash impairment charges associated with intangible assets in connection with our past acquisitions. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including with respect to the iRobot-Amazon Merger. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

Tariff Refunds: iRobot's Section 301 List 3 Tariff Exclusion was reinstated in March 2022, which temporarily eliminates tariffs on our Roomba products imported from China beginning on October 12, 2021 until December 31, 2022. This temporary exclusion entitles us to a refund of all related tariffs previously paid since October 12, 2021. We exclude the refunds for tariff costs expensed during fiscal 2021 from our 2022 non-GAAP measures because those tariff refunds associated with tariff costs incurred in the past have no impact to our current period earnings.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with realigning resources, enhancing operational productivity and efficiency, or improving our cost structure in support of our strategy. Such actions are not reflective of ongoing operations and include costs primarily associated with severance costs, certain professional fees, costs associated with consolidation of warehouses, and other non-recurring costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude this item from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items, including impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021

October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 GAAP Revenue $ 278,191 $ 440,682

$ 825,511 $ 1,109,539











GAAP Gross Profit $ 76,407 $ 162,754

$ 264,867 $ 424,674 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 837 225

2,533 675 Stock-based compensation 548 284

1,574 929 Tariff refunds - (270)

(11,727) (270) Restructuring and other 530 -

4,551 - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 78,322 $ 162,993

$ 261,798 $ 426,008 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 28.2 % 37.0 %

31.7 % 38.4 %











GAAP Operating Expenses $ 144,774 $ 122,256

$ 420,436 $ 380,829 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (11,568) (251)

(12,603) (661) Stock-based compensation (7,729) (1,789)

(21,934) (15,266) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (7,837) (635)

(8,117) (1,274) IP litigation expense, net (312) (4,569)

(4,234) (9,292) Restructuring and other (4,486) -

(5,413) (213) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 112,842 $ 115,012

$ 368,135 $ 354,123 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 40.6 % 26.1 %

44.6 % 31.9 %











GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (68,367) $ 40,498

$ (155,569) $ 43,845 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,405 476

15,136 1,336 Stock-based compensation 8,277 2,073

23,508 16,195 Tariff refunds - (270)

(11,727) (270) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 7,837 635

8,117 1,274 IP litigation expense, net 312 4,569

4,234 9,292 Restructuring and other 5,016 -

9,964 213 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (34,520) $ 47,981

$ (106,337) $ 71,885 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (12.4) % 10.9 %

(12.9) % 6.5 %











iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021

October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 59,020 $ 9,867

$ 26,718 $ 8,083 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (16,282) (8,905)

(27,647) (5,995) Other tax adjustments (29,679) 156

(30,479) 2,929 Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 13,059 $ 1,118

$ (31,408) $ 5,017











GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (128,366) $ 57,216

$ (202,193) $ 61,901 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,405 476

15,136 1,336 Stock-based compensation 8,277 2,073

23,508 16,195 Tariff refunds - (270)

(11,727) (270) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 7,837 635

8,117 1,274 IP litigation expense, net 312 4,569

4,234 9,292 Restructuring and other 5,016 -

9,964 213 Loss (gain) on strategic investments 14 (27,141)

18,828 (26,929) Income tax effect 45,961 8,749

58,126 3,066 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (48,544) $ 46,307

$ (76,007) $ 66,078











GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (4.71) $ 2.06

$ (7.44) $ 2.17 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.46 0.02

0.56 0.05 Stock-based compensation 0.30 0.08

0.86 0.57 Tariff refunds - (0.01)

(0.43) (0.01) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 0.29 0.02

0.30 0.04 IP litigation expense, net 0.01 0.16

0.15 0.33 Restructuring and other 0.18 -

0.37 0.01 Loss (gain) on strategic investments - (0.98)

0.69 (0.95) Income tax effect 1.69 0.32

2.14 0.11 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (1.78) $ 1.67

$ (2.80) $ 2.32











Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 27,264 27,803

27,159 28,475











Supplemental Information









Days sales outstanding 44 50





GAAP Days in inventory 190 116





Non-GAAP Days in inventory 191 116







iRobot Corporation Supplemental Data - Impact of Section 301 Tariffs (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

Section 301 Tariff Costs $ 948

$ 14,145

$ 2,471

$ 29,150

Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin

(GAAP & non-GAAP) (0.3) %

(3.2) %

(0.3) %

(2.6) %

Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per

diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.03)

$ (0.43)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.86)

Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per

diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.05)

$ (0.50)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.95)



















Certain numbers may not total due to rounding

















