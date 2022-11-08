Ark Electronics Announces the Promotion of Scott Wiley to President and COO

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark Electronics USA, Inc. today announced that Chief Operating Officer Scott Wiley, has been promoted to the position of President and COO of Ark Electronics USA, Inc., effective immediately. As President and COO, Wiley will continue to be responsible for the day-to-day commercial, operational, and administrative functions of the company. With his expanded role, Wiley will additionally have direct responsibility for shaping and executing the overall business strategy. Wiley will continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer EJ Constantine.

"This promotion of Scott demonstrates my tremendous confidence in his leadership and judgement," said Constantine. "Since joining the company as COO, Scott has directly contributed to many operational improvements and our positive financial results across the last several quarters. Just as importantly, Scott exhibits and demands the highest levels of integrity and accountability which is central to our company's values. The Board and I believe these factors, along with Scott's passion for customers, are fundamental to positioning the company to achieve the next levels of success."

"Ark Electronics has proven over the last few years that EMS customers, now more than ever, need the kinds of enhanced services that we provide. There is no doubt that there are many rich opportunities ahead of us," said Wiley. "I am honored to take on this expanded role, and look forward to working together with EJ and our very talented team across the enterprise to multiply our successes."

Prior to joining Ark Electronics in June 2020, Wiley held senior executive leadership positions across several divisions of GE, United Technologies, Acuity, and IoT enablers Numerex and Kore Wireless.

About Ark Electronics

Ark Electronics is a global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider serving leading consumer electronics, mobile communications, automotive, and industrial IoT companies. We combine technical expertise with agile manufacturing and supply chain processes, enabling our customers to create original products and solutions at scale. Our China-based factory network supported by local leadership, provides customers the simplicity of dealing with a US team while enjoying high-quality, low-cost-country manufacturing. Our affiliate, ArkX Labs, is a Joint Venture of Ark Electronics and Surfaceink that delivers best-in-class Ultra Far-Field Voice and Speech recognition solutions.

