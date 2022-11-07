Web 3.0 Era Begins, Lion Group Holdings (LGHL.US) Gets a Head Start

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding LTD. ("Lion Group" or "The Group") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services as well as a developer of new growth products including SPAC sponsorship, NFT and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced that Hong Kong's Statement in support of the development of virtual assets will serve to further catalyze development of its existing Web 3.0 projects. LGHL is currently wrapping up phase one development of its metaverse project, Lion World.

Recently, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong released a "Policy Statement on the Development of Virtual Assets ("VA") in Hong Kong" ("the Statement"). The Statement outlined Hong Kong's Policy on VA, with a view that Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and Web 3.0 have the potential to become the future of finance and commerce. It invites the global VA community to leverage Hong Kong's status as an international financial center to realize the potential of financial innovations under a clear, agile and facilitating regulatory environment. The statement also announced a number of pilot projects which include non-fungible token (NFT) issuance, green bond tokenization and e-HKD.

Development of Lion World began in 2021 as an extension of its "Metaverse AI Tool" development partnership with Dawa Technology. Lion World, built with Unreal Engine 4, offers an expansive and fully immersive metaverse experience with the provision of tools and infrastructure to support a wide range of activities. This includes blockchain game development, supporting Indie game development through creation of easy to use UGC tools, on-chain verification, play to earn models, avatar systems and more. Metapals and Mecha are two blockchain games built within Lion World which will soon enter alpha testing.

Lion Group's Metawords project in collaboration with world renowned artist Xu Bing seeks to pioneer a new use case for NFTs, allowing users to create their own stories through a universal lexicon of symbols from Xu Bing's "Book from the Ground".

Mr. Wang Chunning (Wilson), CEO of Lion Group Holdings, said, "Out of the global financial centers in which Lion Group operates, Singapore and Hong Kong remain key focus points for future development, with a series of outlined policies on virtual assets coinciding with LGHL's current development outlook."

"The appeal of virtual assets to global investors is evident, as outlined in the Statement, not only will there be future opportunities as virtual assets evolve within Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, but it is likely virtual assets will in future become an indispensable part of the market."

"We are convinced that the Web 3.0 era will bring huge benefits to the digital market and that Lion World with its core competitiveness will become an important metaverse project within this space."

"We are optimistic about the development prospects of Virtual Assets, Financial Technology and Web 3.0. We will continue to look forward as to how we can best apply new technologies and practices to improve businesses or innovate product experiences for users and will continue to strive to deliver meaningful value and growth for our shareholders."

