SquareFairy Helps Divorcing Couples Split Over $100 Million of Property

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareFairy, a Burlingame-based startup announced that they have helped divorcing couples split $111 million in assets and debts in less than a year. SquareFairy's cloud-based platform encourages amicable divorces by allowing users to prepare free California divorce papers, estimate child-support payments, and provide fair & square property division using its magical SplitFairy calculator.

Candice Saadian Costa, family law attorney with Golden Gate Mediators, said, "SquareFairy is needed because it provides an easy, simple solution to a typically stressful process." Nicole Lewis, who has helped divorcing couples for over 20 years added, "SplitFairy is a tool that provides a simple way for couples in a divorce proceeding to divide their assets and debts in a fair and equitable manner."

Suraj "Raj" Vasanth, CEO of SquareFairy, said, "Achieving the $100 million target is a major milestone for us as this proves the need for our solution and the value of our technology. In the past year, we helped hundreds of Americans save money and move forward in their lives. Our next step is to provide our powerful FinTech platform in the hands of professionals who support divorcing couples like Attorneys, Financial Planners, and Paralegals".

About SquareFairy

SquareFairy Inc. ( https://SquareFairy.com ), a FinTech start-up headquartered in Burlingame, California, was founded in 2019 with the mission of helping struggling couples move forward in their lives, whether by helping them find couples therapy, financial help, or a path to an amicable divorce. Co-founders Suraj "Raj" Vasanth and Mark Streich saw the emotional and financial toll that divorce extracts on friends, and wanted to provide ways for each person in the divorce to be treated fair and square. SquareFairy is an online service available in all counties of California.

