RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS SECOND OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN GERMANTOWN, TENN.

At 9289 Poplar Ave., Suite 101

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy's second Germantown outpatient clinic opened today at 9289 Poplar Ave., Suite 101.

Union Arrow (PRNewsfoto/Results Physiotherapy) (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 901-587-4799 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Adam Perry, who has worked in the Memphis area for the past seven years, earned a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Perry is certified in orthopedic manual therapy and Level 2 dry needling.

Results also has a clinic at 7730 Poplar Ave., Germantown, and 15 more in the greater Memphis area. Overall, Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation