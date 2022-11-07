OXYCHEM INTRODUCES A 30 POUND (LB.) BAG OF PELADOW® THAT CAN OUTPERFORM A 50 LB. BAG OF MAGNESIUM CHLORIDE

LUDINGTON, Mich., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OxyChem is pleased to introduce a 30 lb. package of its best-selling PELADOW® calcium chloride snow and ice melter. A 30 lb. bag of PELADOW can melt the same 1,000 sq. ft. of ice that would require 50 lbs. of magnesium chloride.

"When using PELADOW, less is more," said Rose Waypa, Technical Services Specialist of OxyChem, producer of PELADOW. "PELADOW melts more ice, more quickly, with less product when compared to magnesium chloride."

Building managers, contractors, and distributors can use a 30 lb. bag of PELADOW to achieve the same coverage as a 50 lb. bag of magnesium chloride, enabling them to save on product and transportation costs, while maximizing their warehouse space.

PELADOW users can clear walkways quickly to make them safer and service more job sites each day. Based on a comparative study of melting ice at 20° F, PELADOW melts more ice in 20 minutes than magnesium chloride does in an hour.

Applying less PELADOW to melt the same size area means users introduce up to 15% less chlorides into the environment compared to magnesium chloride when the recommended application rate is used. There is also evidence that it diminishes turfgrass damage.

"PELADOW has been the leader in the commercial deicing industry since 1950, trusted by maintenance professionals to keep walkways clear and safe," said Waypa. "OxyChem is committed to educating the world on the responsible use of deicers to minimize environmental impact. Because PELADOW is so highly effective relative to competitive products by requiring a much lower application rate, it provides users with the choice to Melt Responsibly™."

Visit www.meltresponsibly.com for more details.

