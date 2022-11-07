NCLD to Recognize McGraw Hill as Corporate Champion at Its 45th Anniversary Benefit

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 45 years, the National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) has represented the 1 in 5 Americans with learning and attention issues. In recognition of its commitment to accessible learning and inclusivity, NCLD will honor McGraw Hill with the Corporate Champion Award at its annual benefit on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in New York City.

The evening is slated to give prominence to the organization's impact within the learning disabilities and attention issues community. By providing scholarships, research, resources, and policy recommendations, NCLD aims to transform mindsets and outdated systems that negatively impact those with learning and attention issues.

"We are elated to meet in person after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and bring together members of the community and corporate partners to recognize the work they're doing to make learning accessible for all," said Kena Mayberry, Ph.D., chief operating officer. "This year's Corporate Champion Award honoree, McGraw Hill, has gone above and beyond to celebrate inclusivity and ensure that its learning resources are available to students of all abilities."

Learning accessibility is critical to improving the lives of the 1 in 5 with learning and attention issues. By building an inclusive culture that considers the needs of every learner from the outset, McGraw Hill has created accessible digital resources to meet the needs of students with a variety of abilities. Its comprehensive strategy was developed with thoughtful consideration and research to ensure that employees and partners have the interests of all learners in mind when bringing new educational content and technologies to market.

"Our vision is to help all learners unlock their potential, no matter where their starting point might be" said Simon Allen, chief executive officer of McGraw Hill. "We understand that everyone learns differently, and are committed to making our content and technology accessible for all. I am proud of the impact McGraw Hill is making toward learning accessibility, and I am grateful that the National Center for Learning Disabilities is recognizing our work."

Other awardees at the benefit will include Everyday Champion Award recipients whose peers have submitted nominations from across the country. NCLD will also bestow two scholarships to young adults to further their education at a trade school, community college, college, or university.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, New York Times Opinion podcast host, will emcee NCLD's benefit at Flatiron Eataly on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in New York City. Purchase tickets, donate, or bid on silent auction items here .

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Adolfo Ferrario, development associate, at aferrario@ncld.org.

About NCLD

For 45 years, the National Center for Learning Disabilities has worked to create a society in which every individual possesses the academic, social, and emotional skills needed to succeed in school, work, and life. Our programs — which primarily target the underserved — include dozens of resources designed to support families, educators, and policymakers as they work to serve students with learning and attention issues.

To learn more about NCLD, visit www.ncld.org .

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

