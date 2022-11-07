KORE To Participate At The 11th Annual ROTH Technology Event

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc . (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("CaaS"), today announces that Romil Bahl, President and CEO and Paul Holtz, Executive VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be attending ROTH's 11th Annual Technology Event, which will be held at the Yale Club in New York City on November 16, 2022. The event format consists of one-on-one and small group meetings.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/nytechday2022

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Contacts

KORE

Media and Investors:

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@korewireless.com

+1-678-392-2335

View original content:

SOURCE KORE Wireless