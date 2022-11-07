Illana Cohen Joins Keller Williams Realty Services East Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Barbar, Real Estate Broker, is proud to announce that Illana A. Cohen has joined the luxury brand and highly successful group of realtors at Keller Williams Realty Services – East Boca Raton, taking her business to the next level with the largest real estate company in the United States.

Cohen's world wide connections and fluency in several foreign languages is a perfect match with Keller Williams Realty, as one of the world's largest international real estate franchises.

Originally from Geneva, Switzerland, Cohen has moved to the United States a little over 10 years ago bringing Swiss precision, focus on quality and white glove approach to her real estate customers. Her unique approach and insight is what customers look for and the service they have come to expect. She has continuously demonstrated comprehension of high-net-worth segment when it comes to listing and selling luxury estates.

In October 2022, Illana Cohen was featured in The Top Agent Magazine, where she was chosen for her invaluable skills in all areas of a real estate acquisition including listing, negotiation, selection and closing.

Cohen stands out in the crowded Real Estate Industry with her numerous designations such as the REALTOR, Broker-Associate, a Certified Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Certified Luxury Homes Marketing Specialist (CLHMS GUILD) just to name a few.

When she isn't assisting homeowners find their perfect property, Cohen is a loving wife and mother, enjoys going to art exhibitions, zumba and drawing. She is actively involved in helping her community with Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Boys Town Jerusalem and Habitat for Humanity. Until recently she sat on the Board of Signature Gives Back, Inc, the charitable arm of her former brokerage Signature Real Estate Companies.

Illana Cohen can be found at FindMyHouseFlorida.com

