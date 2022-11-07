Flexport Establishes Ocean and Air Business Group to Strengthen Carrier Partnerships

Veteran Leader Sanne Manders Will Lead the New Business Group as President

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexport, a leading technology platform for global logistics, today announced a new business group, Flexport Ocean and Air, to drive an end-to-end program to build world-class commercial products for customers and strengthen carrier partnerships globally.

The new business group will be led by Sanne Manders, who has been a founding member of the Flexport executive team and previously served as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role as President, Flexport Ocean and Air, Manders will lead a group of experienced leaders and oversee Flexport's ocean and air freight as well as revenue management teams.

"Sanne's leadership has been invaluable to Flexport's customers and carrier partners over the last eight years. As we look ahead to a new phase of growth for Flexport, his track record and deep knowledge of the freight industry will help strengthen our partnerships with carriers globally and drive greater efficiency and value for customers," said Dave Clark, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Flexport.

"During my eight-year Flexport journey, I have seen first-hand that building strong partnerships is critical for the long-term success of our customers and partners," said Manders, President, Flexport Ocean and Air. "Together with our world-class ocean and air freight teams, I look forward to strengthening our partnerships with carriers globally, while building end-to-end products and services to deliver greater impact for Flexport customers."

Manders joined Flexport in 2013 and served as the company's Chief Operating Officer leading operations, procurement, and carrier relations. He recently took on the role of Chief Strategy Officer to focus on setting the company's long-term vision and strategy. Before Flexport, he spent over a decade at the Boston Consulting Group, leading supply chain and logistics.

