Crown Aesthetics Completes Rebrand to ProGen PRP Eclipse™, Combining Two Industry Leading Platelet Rich Plasma Systems

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., announced today that it has completed the rebranding of ProGen PRP Advantage, now renamed ProGen PRP Eclipse. Unifying two premium brands, ProGen PRP and Eclipse PRP, into one best-in-class product, exemplifies Crown's unwavering commitment to providing physicians and their patients with industry-leading products and technologies.

ProGen PRP Eclipse, the gold standard in Platelet-Rich Plasma, is an easy-to-use, one spin system that features 15 mL and 30 mL tubes, yielding 7-15 mL of Platelet Rich Plasma. This simple-to-use system can produce consistent results to fit all of our customers' needs.

"Crown's commitment to best-in-class service, advanced skincare treatments, product development, and safety and efficacy is unyielding," said Mike Zuccala, Global Vice President, Marketing for Crown Aesthetics. "By unifying our portfolio and rebranding to ProGen PRP Eclipse, we are leveraging their sizeable brand equity to best support our loyal customers."

Crown Aesthetics represents a world-class R&D organization, an expansive product portfolio following the recent acquisition of Eclipse assets, and an unwavering commitment to customer service as a significant leader in the aesthetics category. For more information about ProGen PRP Eclipse, please visit, www.progenprp.com

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP Eclipse™, VOTESSE™, a hair health system; and the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®– act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

